Transfer Gossip (Monday): Villa step up bid for Barnsley duo | Bradford eye German striker | Hull fending off Snodgrass interest

ASTON VILLA will intensify their attempts to sign Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and James Bree in the early part of this week.

The Midlanders are working towards finalising deals for the pair, with progress expected in the next few days.

Hourihane admitted to Sky cameras after his match-winning contribution against Leeds United on Saturday that his head had been turned ‘a little bit’ following strong interest from Villa boss Steve Bruce, although Barnsley will only sanction a deal if they agree an acceptable fee.

Bree is also being pursued by Bruce, with Villa owner Dr Tony Xia further fuelling speculation by following the young defender and Hourihane on Twitter.

Bruce watched Bree, out of contract in the summer, in FA Cup action last week with Southampton and West Brom also keen on the Wakefield-born player.

Bradford City are lining up a move for German striker Anton Fink, with James Hanson to complete a six-figure move to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United later today.

Hanson’s switch to South Yorkshire is expected to go through in time for him to be in the mix for Tuesday night’s home game with Fleetwood.

Bradford have now turned their attentions to Fink, 29, top scorer in the Bundesliga’s third tier with Chemnitzer, where he has scored 11 goals in 15 games this term.

Carlisle striker Charlie Wyke is another potential target, but talk of a potential swap deal package with the Blades involving Leon Clarke has been ruled out.

Hull City head coach Marco Silva has reiterated his desire to hold on to Robert Snodgrass, who missed Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea with a minor knee injury.

West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Burnley are all in the hunt for the Scottish international, with several bids knocked back already by the Tigers.

Boro are battling it out with Crystal Palace to bring Oliver Burke to England on loan for the rest of the season.

The teenager left Nottingham Forest for Germany’s RB Leipzig in the summer for £13 million, despite reported interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Burke has struggled to make an impact in Germany and the 19-year-old’s representatives are understood to have been in contact with a number of sides informing them that there’s a high chance of a deal taking place.