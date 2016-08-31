Transfer gossip on deadline day (Weds, Aug 31): Tigers target Villa striker | Will Boro forward move? | Millers want Leeds player | Owls look to the left

HULL City’s spending spree is not over ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm tonight.

They are locked in battle with Marseille to sign Aston Villa Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick is a target for Hull City.

Villa’s top scorer of last season – seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances – could be surplus to requirements after they signed Bristol City’s Jonathan Kodjia for £10m, having already splashed £11m on Ross McCormack earlier this summer.

Hull have, however, lost out to Burnley in their bid to sign Derby County midfield play-maker Jeff Hendrick.

The Dubliner has left the Irish camp in order to undergo a medical ahead of a £10.5m move to the Clarets after Hull believed they were close to signing the 24-year-old.

Hull enjoyed a record-breaking day in the transfer market yesterday as Premier League clubs took their spending during the summer transfer window past £1bn – the previous record being £870m.

And the Tigers revealed they are aiming to bring in two more players before the window closes until January.

Hull beat off competition from Sunderland to sign Tottenham midfield player Ryan Mason for a club record £13m - topping the £10m spent on Abel Hernandez in 2014.

The Uruguay striker now seems set to remain with Hull after Aston Villa switched their attentions to Kodjia.

Toumani Diagouraga is wanted by Rotherham.

Caretaker manager Mike Phelan began the season with only 14 fit senior players, but also signed £3.5m Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall and £1m Manchester United striker Will Keane, whom the Tigers chief has worked with at Old Trafford.

Hull’s fellow promoted club, Middlesbrough signed Arsenal’s Calum Chambers on a season-long loan deal, but Albert Adomah’s days at the Riverside appear to be numbered.

The 28-year-old has turned down the offer of a new contract and while Aston Villa are thought to have already tabled an offer for the winger Burnley are set to challenge them for his signature.

Boro will be hoping to hold on to striker Jordan Rhodes amid reported interest from Celtic, who have a £30m war chest, having qualified for the group stages of the Champions League and who are short of forwards.

Sheffield Wednesday - along with Norwich - have also been linked to the Scotland striker and son of their goalkeeping coach Andy. The former Huddersfield Town striker has been unable to force his way into Aitor Karanka’s Boro side on a regular basis but wants to remain in the Premier League.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal wants to bring in a new left-back and left winger before the window shuts and will be heartened to hear that Rubin Kazan’s Chris Mavinga, who failed to make an appearance with Liverpool during two years at Anfield, says he is happy to be linked with the Owls.

Braga winger Pedro Santos also interests Carvalhal along with Middlesbrough’s Adam Reach, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Preston North End.

Championship leaders Huddersfield Town look set to retain the services of £6m-rated striker Nahki Wells, having received no definite bids from potential suitors of the Bermuda international despite interest from Newcastle United, Derby County and Aston Villa

Town have, however, let midfield prospect Kyle Dempsey join Fleetwood Town on loan.

Rotherham United are interested in signing Leeds United defensive midfield player Toumani Diagouraga on a season-long loan after the player was told by head coach Garry Monk that he does not feature in his plans.

Leeds are said to be interested in signing 23-year-old West Ham product Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu from Luton Town, though the Hatters want to keep the central midfield man, who can also play as a centre-back.

Barnsley, who signed Middlesbrough defender Adam Jackson on a three-year deal following Alfie Mawson’s £5m move to Swansea, are aiming to get Egyptian midfield man Sam Morsy on loan from Wigan Athletic .

Bradford City should finalise striker Marc McNulty’s season-long loan switch from Sheffield United after the Blades brought in Caolan Lavery from Sheffield Wednesday.

Manager Darren Ferguson says it is ‘doubtful’ that Doncaster Rovers will make any further signings after capturing free agent and former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Rotherham defender Frazer Richardson on an initial two-month deal.

Back in the Premier League, Joe Hart is expected to finalise his proposed loan move to Torino by the time the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was given permission to leave England’s training base, where they are preparing for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, to resolve his club future.

Hart, 29, was photographed in Turin on Tuesday and is expected to seal a season-long deal with the Serie A side, having been relegated to third-choice stopper under Pep Guardiola following the arrival of Claudio Bravo.

Samir Nasri could also be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium, with Sevilla reportedly set to take the France midfielder on a season-long loan.

In another eye-catching potential loan deal, Tottenham have reportedly made enquiries about Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Confirmation of Germany international defender Shkodran Mustafi’s switch to Arsenal from Valencia was Tuesday’s highest-profile transfer - for a reported £35m - and concluded Arsene Wenger’s near summer-long pursuit.

They had earlier completed the signing of striker Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna for a fee said to be around the £17m mark.

Werder Bremen saying they are close to signing Serge Gnabry.

Crystal Palace signed Loic Remy from Chelsea until the end of the season, reuniting the striker with his former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew.

Pardew had long spoken of his desire to add a further striker to the £27mi arrival earlier this month of Christian Benteke.

Patrick Bamford, who made a big impression on loan at Middlesbrough, joined Burnley until the end of the campaign from Chelsea.

Watford have loaned Kenedy from Chelsea until the end of the season, and have also re-signed Adrian Mariappa on a three-year contract. Mariappa left the club four years ago to join Reading, before moving on to Palace who he left earlier this summer.

There was also a loan exit from Sunderland, as Jeremain Lens joined Fenerbahce for the season.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looks set to choose Crystal Palace for a season-long loan move, according to several national newspapers.

Chelsea have made a late move to re-sign David Luiz from Paris St Germain in a £32m (Daily Mirror).

The Blues are also closing in on a £23m move for Fiorentina’s Marcos Alonso (Daily Star).

Sunderland manager David Moyes is targeting St Etienne centre-back Florentin Pogba, older brother of Paul, in a £6.5m deal (The Sun).

Tottenham are ready to make a move for Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko (Daily Telegraph).

