Transfer gossip: Sheffield United table bid for defender | Wednesday eye ex-Arsenal man | Leeds United target heading elsewhere

SHEFFIELD UNITED have reportedly seen another bid for Blackburn Rovers' defender Darragh Lenihan rejected.

The Blades are determined to land the former Republic of Ireland U21 international and have had a series of offers knocked back, with the latest bid believed to be £1.25m.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou, according to reports in Switzerland.

The centre-back is a free agent after departing German giants Hamburg earlier this summer and it has been claimed he is in talks with the Owls, though Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has refused to confirm or deny the speculation.

However, according to the Swiss media, the Owls do want Djourou and are working hard to push through a deal for the 30-year-old.

Former Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo looks to have snubbed a move to Leeds United in favour of joining Besiktas.

The move may help Leeds' attempts to keep hold of 30-goal striker Chris Wood, who has been the subject of a £20m link with the Turkish champions.

Barnsley are lining up a move for Accrington Stanley defender Matty Pearson.

Paul Heckingbottom wants to add at least four players to boost his numbers and has targetted Keighley-born Pearson, who is a former FC Halifax Town player.

According to reports, the 21-year-old is expected to be unveiled today after undergoing a medical and agreeing terms this week.

Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm the signing of trialist midfielder Isaam Ben Khemis today alongside a young Premier League loan midfielder.