Transfer gossip (Thursday): New blow for Barnsley | Middlesbrough reject £6m bid | Huddersfield Town set to miss out | Former Sheffield Wednesday No 1 joins Rotherham

BARNSLEY are set to lose another of their star players, with key defender Marc Roberts being lined up by Burnley, who are said to have agreed a fee worth in the region of £3.5m.

The 26-year-old former FC Halifax Town player has impressed Clarets scouts and is set to make the switch to a higher level and provide much-needed cover for Sean Dyche in central defence, with Kevin Long out injured.

Roberts has 18 months remaining on his current deal with the club and it is expected to agree personal terms with Burnley in the coming days.

Middlesbrough have reportedly rejected a £6m offer from Aston Villa for Jordan Rhodes, with the club holding out for more money.

The 26-year-old forward joined Boro from Blackburn last year for £9m, but has barely featured for Aitor Karanka’s side this season in the Premier League.

Villa’s mooted deal could have risen to £10m plus add-ons, but Boro are seeking a larger guaranteed fee.

German reports have suggested the talks between Huddersfield Town and RB Leipzig forward Terrence Boyd have broken down, with the forward unwilling to take a pay-cut.

Boyd has already stated that he is not interested in a loan deal: with his Leipzig deal expiring in the summer.

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Sheffield-born keeper Richard O’Donnell from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday custodian O’Donnell, 28, had a loan spell with the Millers in 2008 and worked with new Millers goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt at Wigan Athletic.