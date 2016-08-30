Transfer gossip (Tues, Aug 30): Tigers chase six signings | Owls go for Boro’s Jordan Rhodes | Barnsley look to QPR | Premier clubs chase Leeds defender

ASTON VILLA’S interest in Hull City star forward Abel Hernandez has reportedly ended with the Midlands club instead turning their attentions towards Bristol City’s Jonathan Kodjia.

Villa were said to have agreed a whopping £20m fee with Hull for the Uruguayan striker but talks have stalled over personal terms.

Given the 26-year-old’s wages and the length of contract he would expect, Villa would have to commit roughly around £30m to land the target-man which is causing the Championship club to consider other options.

Top of their list of alternatives is Kodjia, who could move to Villa for significantly less in £15m, though the Midlands club face competition from Derby County, West Brom and, ironically, Hull.

The Tigers continue to be linked with a whole host of potential incomings with the club expected to sign Manchester United striker Will Keane before Wednesday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Hull, who have only 14 fit senior players, are hopeful of signing six new players before the deadline with Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall undergoing a medical.

But Hull seem unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and long-term target Ryan Mason, who is reportedly heading to Sunderland for £8m.

The Tigers have also been linked with Derby County’s £10m-rated midfielder Jeff Hendrick and a season-long loan deal for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.

Legia Warsaw striker Nemanja Nikolić and AZ Alkmaar midfielder Markus Henriksen are other names that have been thrown into the Hull melting pot.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are set to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old right-back has already bagged three senior caps for England.

In the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs being linked with a move for Boro striker Jordan Rhodes, who is also interesting Norwich City and Wolves.

Barnsley, who are losing star centre-back Alfie Mawson to Swansea City for £5m, are working hard on new arrivals with the Tykes reportedly having agreed a deal to sign Queens Park Rangers defender Cole Kpekawa, 20.

The Tykes are also in for Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Chesterfield winger Gboly Ariyibi but face competition from another Championship club for the latter.

All eyes at Leeds United are on developments with star left-back Charlie Taylor, with the Whites bracing themselves for big-money bids from Premier sides.

West Brom, Bournemouth and Liverpool are heading the interest in the 22-year-old defender, who formally asked for a transfer request last month after Whites owner Massimo Cellino accused Taylor of refusing to enter into talks about a new deal.

The defender’s deal expires next summer but Cellino has previously stated that Taylor will not be allowed to move on until his contract runs out.

Whites head coach Garry Monk has also insisted that Taylor will still be a Leeds player after the close of this summer’s FIFA transfer window at 11pm tomorrow evening.

But the prospect of big-money bid from cash-rich clubs in the Premier could test United’s resolve, with Taylor having been watched by West Brom chief Tony Pulis during Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool, Bournemouth, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have also been linked with a move for Taylor, who could attract a fee the region of £7m.

In the event that Taylor departs, Leeds are likely to swoop for Zulte-Waregem’s former Belgian Under-21 left-back Bryan Verboom or Walsall’s Rico Henry.

On the incomings front, a new striking option is top of the club’s list of priorities but it remains to be seen if the Elland Road club can bring in any new recruits before the deadline.

The club have also been linked with a move for a new midfielder, but only if the likes of Luke Murphy and/or Toumani Diagouraga depart.

Murphy has reportedly attracted the interest of League One side Sheffield United, who are are chasing Wigan Athletic’s Craig Morgan and Northampton Town’s David Buchanan, who are both defenders.

United’s young forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, could also be the subject of a surprise bid from Manchester United.

Transfer activity has been quiet at Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, with the latter sitting proudly at the top of the Championship.

Bagging a new striker is the priority for Bradford City, with a move for Mansfield Town’s Matt Green floundering, while activity at Doncaster Rovers depends on the extent of the injuries picked up by Mitchell Lund, Matty Blair and Josh Marquis. All three suffered knocks at the weekend.

Finding a new club for Dani N’Guessan is also on the agenda.