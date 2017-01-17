Transfer gossip (Tuesday): Boro in strikers chase | Tigers star wanted | Millers go for Leeds midfielder | Barnsley target Gunner

striker Jordan Rhodes could be on his way to Aston Villa for £10m once Middlesbrough have completed their £14m double deal for Patrick Bamford and Bojan Krkic.

Leicester City are also poised to make a move for Boro’s Gaston Ramirez but may be put off by the £10m asking price.

Chelsea have accepted a £6m bid - rising to £10m - for Bamford, who could feature in the home game with West Ham, leaving the way clear for Rhodes to join Villa, who appear favourites ahead of Sheffield Wednesday to sign the former Huddersfield Town striker.

The Boro have also bid £8m for Spanish striker Krkic but Stoke are understood to want £12m.

Hull City would want at least £15m for Jake Livermore, the subject of a £10m bid from West Bromwich Albion. Tony Pulis wants the one-time England international to strengthen his midfield after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who has joined Everton from Manchester United.

Watford, Crystal Palace and Villa, managed by former Hull chief Steve Bruce, are also said to be interested.

Rotherham United are hoping to sign Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga, 29, who is out of favour at Elland Road.

The Millers are also said to have rejected a £1.3m bid from Queens Park Rangers for striker Danny Ward, who is also said to be interesting Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Barnsley are apparently interested in a loan deal for young Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom, who spent he whole of last season on loan at Hull City, making 42 appearances and scoring seven goals.

The talented striker is extremely comfortable in possession and is someone who would fit into this current Barnsley side seamlessly.

West Ham youngster Reece Oxford is a central defender the Reds are also interested in.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan could be off on loan to Bolton Wanderers.