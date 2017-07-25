Transfer gossip (Tuesday): Leeds move for defender | Tigers want Anfield player back | Reds full-back set for Swans

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have reportedly submitted a bid to sign imposing Bristol City central defender Aden Flint.

Flint, 28, who joined the Robins from Swindon Town in the summer of 2013, has been hugely impressive during his time at Ashton Gate.

Wanted: Reds defender Andy Yiadom challenging Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao. Picture: Steve Ellis

Dominant at the back, the 6ft 6in centre-back has scored 28 times for City, including a famous hat-trick in the 8-2 win over Walsall in the 2015-16 season.

His performances over several seasons have attracted the interest of several clubs, with national reports suggesting Leeds have now made a bid.

Leeds have had a busy close-season so far, bringing in continental signings Ergjan Alioski, Samuel Saiz Alonso, Caleb Ekuban, Mateusz Klich and Felix Wiedwald, alongside Matthew Pennington and Vurnon Anita, while re-signing Haidi Sacko.

Flint is contracted to Bristol City until the summer of 2020.

Hull City and Marco Silva’s Watford are in the hunt to sign Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has made it no secret that he is looking to offload Markovic this summer.

Markovic has failed to make an impact since arriving as a £21m capture from Benfica three years ago and has managed just 19 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

The Serbian international spent a spell on loan at Hull last term and is now being linked with a loan return.

Barnsley have reportedly received a bid of £3m from Swansea City for defender Andy Yiadom.

According to reports, the Welsh club have increased their attempts to sign the former Barnet man after he made 32 appearances in the Championship last season.

Huddersfield Town recently saw a bid rejected for the full-back, 25, who has just 12 months remaining on his existing deal with the Tykes.

Reading are also interested, although Swansea’s reported willingness to meet the Tykes’ asking price now appears to have placed them at the front of the queue for securing a deal.

Meanwhile, Pablo Bentancur, the agent of Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez, has suggested that the Uruguayan international is keen to talk to Spanish side Real Betis.

Ramirez was frozen out on Teesside towards the end of last season, although he has been integrated back into the fold so far this pre-season by new manager Garry Monk.

Boro are one of several Championship clubs in the market to sign in-demand Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan, with Fulham, Aston Villa and Derby County also keen.

With Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest, Middlesbrough have rejected an £18m bid from West Bromwich for star defender Ben Gibson, whom they value at around £30m.

Sheffield United are set to step up their search for goalkeeping cover after Simon Moore suffered a knee injury in Friday’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United.

Moore underwent a scan at the weekend after being stretchered off against the Millers and while understudy Jake Eastwood performed adeptly when entering the fray, the Blades are likely to target some experienced cover.

The Blades are seeking to conclude a deal to sign Oxford United captain John Lundstram this week.

U’s chief Pep Clotet has confirmed that Lundstram is likely to head to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday continue to be linked with Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton, having seen a £3m bid for Cardiff City’s Sean Morrison turned down, with the central defender committing his future to the Bluebirds.