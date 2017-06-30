Transfer mill today (Friday): Town splash £12m on Aaron Mooy | Tigers defender set for £8m Anfield switch | Keeper set for Leeds | Owls snub Boro

MIDFIELD playmaker Aaron Mooy has become the most expensive footballer in Australian history after completing his move to Huddersfield Town while Scotland and Hull City defender Andy Robertson could be on his way to Anfield.

Mooy, 26, joins Premier League newcomers Town for a fee in the region of £12m from Manchester City with that figure due to rise with add-ons.

.

Neither club has confirmed the deal but the Australian media has quoted Mooy on the move.

“Playing for Huddersfield has been a fantastic experience this year and thanks to the fans, David (coach Wagner), the owner Dean (Hoyle) and all the team, I’ve grown to feel part of the Terriers family,” he said.

“Now we’re in the Premier League, not only do I get to play at the highest level of football, but I continue to be part of a team that achieved something special and we will continue on that journey together to try and achieve much more.

“I’d like to thank my former club, Manchester City, for the support throughout my time in the Championship and during my transition to Huddersfield.”

Anfield interest: Andy Robertson in action for Hull City v suitors Liverpool.

Signed from City Football Group sister club Melbourne City a year ago at no cost, Mooy made no appearances for Manchester City but shone on loan for Town at Championship level as they clinched promotion via the play-offs. His sale not only represents a huge profit for City but the fee is higher than what the City Football Group paid in total to purchase his former club Melbourne City.

Tigers left-back Robertson, meanwhile, is on the radar of Wagner’s great friend and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should Alberto Moreno decide to leave Liverpool.

Robertson had already been linked with a move away from Humberside in January and is rated at £8m by the relegated club.

Leeds United are on the verge of signing £1.7m-rated Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald despite the Elland Road club already having Rob Green and Marco Silvestri on their books.

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected Middlesbrough’s bid for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

New Boro chief Garry Monk, the former Leeds head coach, is looking to bolster his options this summer after seeing Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan leave at the end of last season.

Monk has Dimi Konstantopoulos and youngster Connor Ripley as his goalkeeping options.

Sheffield United are prepared to make a new bid for Charlton Athletic attacker Ricky Holmes, 30.

Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Southend captain Ryan Leonard are also on the radar of manager Chris Wilder, who has already signed Ched Evans, Enda Stevens, Nathan Thomas and George Baldock following promotion to the Championship,