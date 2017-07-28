Transfer Talk: Barcelona wonderkids heading to Leeds United | Huddersfield Town weigh up bid for Ghana international | Chelsea goalkeeper joins Blades

Have your say

Leeds United have reportedly raided the Barcelona academy for teenage players Kun Temenuzhkov and Oriol Rey.

Bulgarian news outlet Novsport has reported that 17-year-old Termenuzhkov has ripped up his contract at the Catalan Giants to make a move to Elland Road.

Further reports in Spain have surfaced that clubmate Rey, 19, will follow suit after signing a two-year deal at Leeds.

Rey wrote an emotional goodbye to Barcelona fans on Instagram, stating that "new challenges and new opportunities are coming".

The moves would continue Ivan Bravo's overhaul of the Leeds United academy, which has already seen Spaniards Madger Gomes, Alejandro Machuca and Adrian Balboa sign, along with Moroccan attacker Ousama Siddiki from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Leeds striker Lee Erwin looks set to break out of his contract, ending his two-year stay at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of League One clubs including Charlton Athletic, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Walsall and Oldham.

Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez has rejected a move to Real Betis, according to reports in Spain.

Ramirez requested a transfer away from Boro with the club struggling in the Premier League in January and has been expected to leave this summer.

Huddersfield Town are apparently weighing up a £4.5million move for Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The Black Stars international, who has been capped 76 times, plays for Italian Serie A side Udinese, who beat Town 2-1 in a pre-season friendly earlier this week.

Hull City have completed the signing of Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Callum Burton.

The 20-year-old will join the Tigers U23s set-up having signed on an undisclosed fee.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has returned to Hillsborough following an unsuccessful trial under Neil Warnock at Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old has endured a torrid time at Wednesday and did not play during the 2016/17 campaign, remaining on the transfer list throughout the season.

The midfield outcast is now back training with Wednesday's U23s.

Sheffield United have also completed the capture of a goalkeeper by recruiting Chelsea youngster Jamal Blackman.

The former England youth international has signed on a season-long loan and is expected to be Chris Wilder's No. 1 one throughout their Championship campaign.

Blades were in the hunt for a keeper after Simon Moore suffered a knee injury in pre-season earlier this month.

“Jamal has been our number one target right the way through the summer,” Wilder said.

“He’s highly regarded, someone we’ve admired for a long time now and we’re delighted to bring him in.”

Barnsley are still hopeful of recruiting four more players this summer – although boss Paul Heckingbottom has been coy over the names on his shopping list.

The Reds have already been on a summer shopping spree, adding eight new faces to the club.

“I would have wanted them in for the first game of the season to be working with them and that’s still the case,” said Heckingbottom.

“Nothing has changed from when I said we had six names a couple of weeks ago.

“Joe [Williams] was obviously the latest one we brought in, and there are four others. Some you won’t know about and some you probably do.

“I’m hoping things are done soon. Things are moving, but it just takes a long time.”