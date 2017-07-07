Transfer Talk - Bradford track German striker | Owls midfielder trials at Cardiff | Villa target Hull star

BRADFORD CITY are monitoring teenage German striker Joel Grodowski.

The 19-year-old fired an incredible 94 goals in two seasons for PSV Bork in a German regional league and hit 53 goals in just 30 appearances last season.

Stephen Darby. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Grodowski, a 6ft 1in forward, earned a trial at Borussia Dortmund in April, but were put off by a potential back issue

The Bantams are now running the rule over Grodowski in pre-season training, with a view to joining their development squad for the 2017-18 season.

Former Bradford defender Stephen Darby is to seal a move to Phil Parkinson’s Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton enquired about signing Darby in January, proposing a straight swap with striker Jamie Proctor, but were rebuffed.

.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has been handed a two-week trial at Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old linked up with the Bluebirds on Wednesday and will train with Neil Warnock’s side for the foreseeable future.

McGugan wants to quit the Owls and reignite his career after a frustrating year. His last outing for Wednesday came on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Hull City’s Ahmed Elmohamady, with the winger having a buy-out clause in his contract allowing him to move for £3m.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed his interest in taking Ipswich Town duo Kieffer Moore and Josh Emmanuel on loan.

Warne said: “There are still possibilities there. There are possibilities with a few players and they are certainly two of them.”