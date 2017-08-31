Transfer Talk (deadline day): Barnsley eye Aston Villa midfielder | Tigers and Blades eye strikers | Rotherham hunt defender and striker

Have your say

So here it is, transfer deadline day, and with it comes hours of wheeling and dealing for our Yorkshire clubs ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Barnsley are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner on loan.

Nahki Wells: Move to Burnley would bring Bradford a cash windfall.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Steve Bruce and Oakwell has now emerged as his most likely destination.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted his desire to bring in a midfielder with Championship experience.

Barnsley are also tracking former Bradford product Oliver McBurnie, who tweeted this morning to suggest a deal was in place.

Hull City are expected to be busy in the market today even though they have just signed £2.1m Burton Albion attacking midfielder Australian Jackson Irvine and £3.5m Wolves striker Nouha Dicko.

The Tigers are aiming to bring in on loan Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa.

Leeds United have sealed a deal for Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki after coach Thomas Christiansen signed Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lassoga on loan.

Middlesbrough are in for £3m-rated Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson after completing a £2.5m deal for Birmingham’s Ryan Shotton.

Sheffield Wednesday, fresh from signing Lazio target and SC Heerenveen defender Joost van Aken on a four-year deal, could also be back in the market, although Owls strikers Jordan Rhodes and Fernando Forestieri are interesting other Championship clubs.

Watford’s former Liverpool striker Jerome Sinclair is wanted by Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder after Northern Ireland’s Caolan Lavery was ruled out for two months due to a fractured eye socket.

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall is looking for goalkeeping cover after Rouven Sattelmaier was ruled out by a hamstring injury and Colin Doyle, the club’s No 1, was put on standby to join the Republic of Ireland squad.

Rotherham United will have to act fast to sign a striker as they wait to hear the extent of the knee damage suffered by Jamie Proctor against MK Dons.

Manager Paul Warne, fresh from bringing in Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak on loan from Fulham, is also on the lookout for a central defender.