Transfer Talk (Friday): Barnsley land midfielder | Leeds target Manchester United defender | Huddersfield winger sought by Ipswich

BARNSLEY have been handed a welcome eve-of-season boost with the signing of Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts.

The 23-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, with the former Carlisle player signing a three-year dealt with an option of a further year.

Wanted man: Huddersfield Town's Harry Bunn.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom is keen on bring in several other players, with targets including Accrington defender Matty Pearson, Huddersfield Town winger Joe Lolley and Swansea forward Oli McBurnie.

On Potts, Heckingbottom said: “He brings something different to our midfield with his height and strength.

“He’s shown real progression and ability throughout his time in football and is someone we have wanted to bring to the club for a while.”

Leeds United are being strongly linked with Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Borthwick-Jackson, 21, has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils but spent the first half of last season on loan at Wolves for whom the defender featured seven times.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a bid for Huddersfield’s Harry Bunn.

Bunn has been in Austria with the Town squad ahead of their first Premier League season but was left out of the squad which drew 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart in a friendly.

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk has insisted that defender Ben Gibson will not be sold this summer unless the club receives “an extraordinary offer”.

The 24-year-old has been heavily pursued by West Bromwich Albion since Boro’s relegation from the Premier League, with manager Tony Pulis recently describing him as “a smashing player”.