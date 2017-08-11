Transfer Talk (Friday): Leeds United in for German striker | Barnsley poised to announce frontman | Hull rebuff £7m bid for star

Have your say

Leeds United are reportedly hunting the services of Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga as Thomas Christiansen continues to mold a squad capable of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Lasogga has been on the Whites' radar throughout the summer transfer window and they have been given encouragement to pursue a deal after the German club declared him surplus to requirements.

The former Germany Under 21 international has played for Hamburg since leaving Hertha Berlin in 2013, having initially joined on a loan deal.

Leeds want another player to strengthen their attack and provide additional competition for Chris Wood and Caleb Ekuban, the club’s recent signing from Chievo.

Lasogga began his career at Bayer Leverkusen and was capped repeatedly by Germany’s Under-21s in his younger years. He scored 22 times in 64 league outings for Hertha Berlin following a move there in 2010.

Barnsley are poised to sign French striker Mamadou Thiam for a fee in the region of £900,000 from Dijon.

The Senegal youth international helped the French side stay in Ligue 1 last season and new Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye could seal his signature today.

Paul Heckingbottom revealed on Wednesday that the club were pursuing four new signing before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have also been linked with a loan move for highly-rated Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes.

Hull City have made a £1 million offer to Oxford United for winger Marvin Johnson.

The Tigers are understood to be leading the race to sign the ex-Motherwell players, with Leeds United also keen to do business with their former assistant manager Pep Clotet, who is now in charge at Oxford.

Hull have also knocked back a £7 million bid for midfielder Sam Clucas from Premier League side Burnley.

Middlesbrough have completed a two-year loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes can add Wolves to the list of clubs chasing his services.

Rhodes only signed permanently at Wednesday in the summer after an initial loan spell from Middlesbrough but he did not start in the Owls' first game of the season on Saturday.

Several clubs are monitoring his situation under Carlos Carvalhal including promotion candidates Aston Villa.