Transfer Talk (Monday): Hull midfielder targeted by Championship rivals | Leeds & Boro eye Everton centre-half | Bolton tracking Owls star

MIDFIELDER Tom Huddlestone is the latest Hull City star to be linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium, with Championship rivals Derby County and Birmingham City believed to be leading the chase.

A move back to Pride Park under Gary Rowett would see Huddlestone turn full circle as it would see him reunited with the club where he began his career under former Rams boss George Burley.

Hull City's Tom Huddlestone.

The 30-year-old made his professional debut aged just 16 for the Rams and impressed in two seasons before being snapped up by Tottenham for £2.5m, eventually making his way to Hull in 2013 for twice that amount.

Harry Redknapp, however, is also keen to be reunited with a player he worked with closely at Spurs and that may swing any move away from East Yorkshire in the Blues’ favour.

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both thought to be tracking young Everton defender Matthew Pennington.

Reports suggest that the 22-year-old is also attracting interest from Championship rivals Hull.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer, left.

The former England Under-19 international has been knocked down the pecking order and Goodison Park, having made just nine first-team appearances during his time there and a season-long loan deal at an ambitious Championship club could be an ideal scenario for both him and his parent club.

Garry Monk’s Boro are also thought to be in the running for Liverpool midfielder, Sheyi Ojo.

Having made just two appearances for the Reds last season under Jurgen Klopp, the 20-year-old - whose season was marred by a back injury – is keen to get himself more time out on the pitch with a loan deal looking the more favoured option.

Boro could have a fight on their hands though as newly-promoted North East rivals Newcastle United are also looking to take the youngster for a season.

Bolton Wanderers’ manager Phil Parkinson is keen to take Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer to the Reebok Stadium, according to reports.

The Worksop-born midfielder has come through the club’s ranks and made 23 appearances last season under Carlos Carvalhal.

Now 25, he may be keen to boost his chances of more game time at the newly-promoted Trotters, who are looking to strengthen on their return to the second tier.