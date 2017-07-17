Transfer Talk (Monday): Hull star opts to stay in Premier League | Downing linked with Spain | Blades track two midfielders

LEICESTER CITY are set to sign Hull City goalkeeper after settling on what is believed to be a fee of around £2m with the East Yorkshire club.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper left Hull’s pre-season training camp in Portugal early on Sunday to finalise the deal and is set to jump on another plan soon to join the 2015-16 Premier League champions in Hong Kong as they prepare to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Jakupovic - brought in to offer competition for first-choice Kasper Schmeichel – becomes Leicester’s second signing from the KCOM following Harry maguire’s earlier arrival this summer in a deal worth £17m.

The Tigers are also contimnuing to be linked with Liverpool winger, who spent time on loan at Barnsley last season, and Everton’s defender Matthew Pennington, with both deals possibly being tied up later this week, although other Championship clubs are known to be in the running for both.

Kent scored three goals in 47 appearances under Paul Heckingbottom at Oakwell last season. Pennington made three appearances towards the end of last season for Everton, scoring one goal.

Middlesbrough’s Stewart Downing might be heading to Europe for the next stage of his career after it emerged over the weekend that Birmingham City - who have admitted they are interested in taking him to St Andrews - face competition from several Spanish clubs.

Malaga, Levante and Espanyol have all been linked with the left-sided midfielder.

Sheffield United are reported to be interested in bringing former Everton defender John Lundstram, now captain at Oxford United.

Oxford were thought to have opened talks with the 23-year-old on anew deal towards the end of last season but it looks like they will have a fight on their hands to keep him, although Chris Wilder and the Blades may have to fork out a £500,000 fee to get their man, who last season made 57 appearances for the club he joined for free in August 2015.

The Blades have also received a boost in their pursuit of Southend’s Ryan Leonard, after the 25-year0old midfielder revealed he wanted to leave Roots Hall.

Leonard, the club’s captain, is also being targeted by Blades’ fellow-promoted side, Millwall.