Transfer talk (Monday): Leeds United in race with Birmingham City for defender | Yiadom to leave Barnsley? | Hull City want Swansea defender

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for Yorkshire’s clubs.

Leeds United face competition from Birmingham City for Bristol City defender Aden Flint, according to the Mirror.

City are understood to be willing to sell the defender who has made 200 appearances, scorin 29 goals.

Barnsley defender and Huddersfield Town target Andy Yiadom has reportedly rejected a new contract offer from the Reds.

The former Barnet captain has been speaking with the Oakwell hierarchy about signing a new deal, with his current contract running out next summer.

But the 25-year-old, the subject of interest from Huddersfield, alongside Swansea and Reading, is likely to see his future as being away from Oakwell, with Barnsley having already rejected a bid from Town.

Last week, Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom warned that they will not sell Yiadom on the cheap, while rejecting talk of a £3m bid from Swansea.

Heckingbottom, still hoping to bring in four new players before the start of the season, said: “We have been clear that no-one is going to get him on the cheap and after being really clear about that, they (clubs) seem to have backed off.”

Winger Shaun Maloney, released by Hull City earlier this summer, has been linked with a move into the coaching ranks at under-20 level at Scottish club Celtic.

The Parkhead club are on the lookout for a new coach after Jim McGuinness quit for a job in the Chinese Super League, joining Beijing Sinobo Guoan last month.

Maloney, also in talks with Aberdeen over a playing return to the SPL, is understood to be interested in a move into coaching at the club where he began his career.

Meanwhile, Hull are reported to be keen on taking Swansea City left-back Stephen Kingsley on loan.

Birmingham City are said to be weighing up a £10m offer for Tigers striker Abel Hernandez, while Hull are monitoring the situation with Blues defender Ryan Shotton, who is keen to leave St Andrew’s, with Middlesbrough having made moves to sign him.

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman has extended his stay at Huddersfield Town until the summer of 2019, after signing improved contract terms.

Huddersfield and fellow promoted club Brighton are both interested in Fiorentina’s 23-year-old Croatia striker Ante Rebic, who is valued at around £4m.

Atalanta are close to bringing Marten de Roon back to Bergamo just a year after he left for Middlesbrough, according to reports in Italy.

Middlesbrough are chasing a central defender and two creative midfield players.

Trialist midfielder Isaam Ben Khemis is to sign a deal with Doncaster Rovers later today, manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

The French-born Tunisian has impressed during his pre-season stint at the club.

Ferguson admits he is facing a conumdrum towards the end of the transfer window over whether to pursue a move for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton or bring in another experienced central defensive option.

Houghton, who impressed on loan at the club last season, is recovering from knee ligament damage suffered during his loan at Rovers and will not be available to play until mid-September.

Leeds United have former Manchester city striker Alvaro Negredo in their sights along with Swansea.

Negredo scored 10 times on loan for Middlesbrough in the Premier League last season and can leave Valencia.

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall is chasing a central defender ahead of the season kicking off on Saturday.