Transfer Talk (Monday): Sheffield Wednesday go Dutch | Sheffield United striker deal | Leeds United’s Swedish bid | Hull City in double move

SHEFFIELD Wednesday appear to be finally closing in on a defender as interest grows in Owls striker Jordan Rhodes.

Twenty-three-year-old Heerenveen player Joost van Aken is expected to prefer to join the Championship club rather than Italians Lazio.

On the move?: Owls two-goal League Cup scorer Jordan Rhodes is wanted by Simon Grayson.

A fee of around £4.6m has been mentioned for the player who was left out of the Dutch side’s game at the weekend as talks continued between the two clubs.

Funds could be released if Sunderland chief Simon Grayson makes a bid for Rhodes, who was under his charge at Huddersfield Town.

The Owls’ £8m record-signing has scored just five goals in 25 appearances and was dropped to the bench against Burton after scoring twice in the League Cup.

Wolves are also monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation.

Tigers' transfer bid: Watford's Isaac Success.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal, however, lost striker Steven Fletcher, who was paired with Gary Hooper, late on at Burton and he has been withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead for Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Across the city, Sheffield United are close to signing 20-year-old central striker and Liverpool product Jerome Sinclair on loan from Watford.

Blades chief Chris Wilder is also due to complete the deal to sign Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers also on loan.

Premier League Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of former England goalkeeper Robert Green on a season-long contract after his release from Championship side Leeds United.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Leeds was terminated by mutual consent and Huddersfield have the option to extend the deal by a year.

Green was capped 12 times by England and has made more than 650 appearances in a career which has also taken him to Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been linked with a £1.5m move for Malmo striker Pawel Cibicki on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old has previously caught the attention of Manchester United and Ajax.

Hull City are expected to sign Watford’s Nigerian forward Isaac Success, 21, before Thursday’s deadline.

The Tigers are also in the hunt for Burton Albion’s Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine.

Middlesbrough are ready to sell Adama Traore to French side Lille for around £13m.

The Spanish-born winger, 21, has also been interesting Monaco.