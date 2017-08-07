Transfer Talk (Monday): Wolves in shock move for Sheffield Wednesday striker | Hull City in goalkeeper shake-up | Bradford City snare Bees defender

Have your say

Here are the latest rumours and done deals surrounding Yorkshire’s clubs.

Hull City are reportedly interested in snapping up Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

The Tigers are looking to sign a stopper after they sold Eldin Jakupovic to Leicester City and David Marshall was ruled out with a knee injury.

Allan McGregor, who was between the sticks for the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, is also said to be on the radar of Nottingham Forest.

Ex-Leeds custodian Lonergan, 33, made 10 Championship appearances for Wolves last season but is behind John Ruddy and Will Norris this term in the pecking order and is understood to be keen to leave Molineux.

He has a year left on his contract, although the club hold a further year’s extension option.

Meanwhile, Wolves are said to toying with the prospect of a surprise bid for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, if their efforts to sign Southampton frontman Sam Gallagher flounder.

Wolves are keen on landing the 21-year-old and have lodged an £8m bid, although the Saints want to keep the forward, who has signed a long-term deal - and have rebuffed the advances of the Midlands club.

Rhodes has emerged as a possible alternative target, according to reports.

Brentford’s Tom Field is set to join Bradford City on loan until January 2018.

The switch is expected to be announced on Monday, with the Championship club hoping the move will allow the young defender to gain more first-team experience.

The 20-year-old played 14 times for the Bees last season but is not the first-choice left-back at Griffin Park.

He will now spend almost five months with the Bantams.