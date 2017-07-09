Transfer Talk (Sunday): Brighton lead chase for Izzy Brown | Bellusci’s Leeds future ‘decided already’ | Rotherham to snare Ipswich duo | Barnsley pour scorn on Yiadom offers

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION seem set to win the chase for Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown, meaning Huddersfield are unlikely to bring him back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 20-year-old started off playing on loan at Rotherham United last season but was switched at the request of his parent club to work under David Wagner at Town, helping them seal promotion via a memorable Championship play-off final win at Wembley against Reading on penalties.

Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, left. Picture: Chris Etchells

Many Huddersfield fans were hoping the talented youngster would return to spearhead the club’s return to the top-flight but, not surprisingly, he has ben coveted by a number of teams, including fellow promoted club, Brighton.

Reports on the South Coast indicate that Chris Hughton’s side are now favourites to seal a deal for Brown, who scored five goals in 16 appearances last season.

Port Vale, meanwhile, seem set to take Town’s teenage striker Rekeil Pyke on loan, the 19-year-old scoring twice for them during the second-half in a pre-season 6-0 friendly win over Kidsgrove Athletic.

Pyke spend short spells out on loan last season at Colchester and Wrexham.

Guiseppe Bellusci signs a fan's shirt at half-time during Saturday's pre-season friendly win at Guiseley. Picture: Tony Johnson

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has slammed bids for sought-after full-back Andy Yiadom as “disrespectful”.

Huddersfield are believed to be among those clubs to have offered £750,000 for the right-back, but the Reds value the player closer to the £2m mark.

“It’s a bit disrespectful really,” said Heckingbottom. “In my mind he’s one of the best full backs in the Championship and if someone wants to buy one of the best full-backs in the Championship then they should have to pay the money for him.”

Thomas Christiansen said Giuseppe Bellusci’s Leeds United future will be clarified next week after the defender’s fractious outing in a pre-season friendly at Guiseley.

Josh Emmanuel, left, is one of two Ipswich players set to join Rotherham on loan. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Christiansen revealed that an internal decision about Bellusci had already been made following a spat between the defender and some of the club’s supporters in a 5-1 win at Nethermoor.

Bellusci completed the first 45 minutes of United’s victory but was the target of sporadic booing and abuse prior to his substitution at the interval.

The Italian - a controversial figure during his three-year spell with Leeds - signed a number of autographs at half-time but was subjected to further chants against him as he walked to the tunnel in one corner of the ground.

He later tweeted: “Fortunately in this world we have the children to set an example to the adults!”

The club’s head coach said: “We have taken already our decision (on Bellusci) but I don’t want to come out now saying what we will do. You will see it through the week.”

Elsewhere, Spanish midfielder Samuel Saiz is due in Leeds tomorrow to complete his move from Huesca, while The Whites have also been linked with a number of other players, including Wolves defensive duo Danny Baath and Matt Doherty and Chievo striker Caleb Ekuban.

In League One, Rotherham United are bringing in Ipswich Town duo Josh Emmanuel and Kieffer Moore after Tractor Boys’ manager Mick McCarthy confirmed they would be heading to the New York Stadium.

“He’s probably going to go out on loan to Rotherham,” said McCarthy, when asked about Moore. “They are probably going to take Josh Emmanuel as well.

“They both need to play games. I don’t want Josh here as a substitute coming on and playing a bit part, he needs to go and play to improve, as does Kieffer.”