Transfer Talk (Sunday): Hull City and Middlesbrough vie for Jota | Sheffield Wednesday striker interests Wolves | Rotherham United in striker chase

THE transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday night and Yorkshire clubs are making late moves in the market.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has just to pass a medical in order to complete his move from Leeds United to Premier League Huddersfield Town.

Target: Jota, left, is wanted by Boro and Hull.

Town head coach David Wagner revealed that terms have been agreed with Green, 37, who was Leeds’ No 1 goalkeeper last season, but who has not started a league game under new head coach Thomas Christiansen, who has opted for summer signing Felix Wiedwald.

Green is expected to challenge Denmark international Jonas Lossl for a starting berth at Huddersfield, who are yet to concede a goal after three games in the top flight.

Leeds, meanwhile, are aiming to re-sign goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, 33, in a free transfer deal from Wolves to compensate for Green’s exit. Lonergan made 35 appearances for Leeds in 2011-12.

Wolves are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on loan.

Set for the Tigers: Burton's Jackson Irvine. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Scottish forward joined the Owls outright at the start of the summer for £10m from Middlesbrough and Wednesday are understood to have been asking £12m for a permanent deal, although they now appear open to loan offers.

Leeds have also been linked with the former Huddersfield Town striker.

Hull City are closing in on Burton Albion midfield player and Australian international Jackson Irvine, who was left out of the game with Sheffield Wednesday at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday due to the potential move.

The 24-year-old scored and was sent off in a 4-1 defeat against Hull earlier in the month.

Hull are also believed to be fighting with Middlesbrough to secure the services of Brentford play-maker Jota.

The Boro have had an initial bid of around £4.5m plus add-ons rejected for the Spaniard, whom the Bees value at £8m.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is expected to seek attacking cover following injury to Jamie Proctor in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton.

It could be that he decides against sending out Jonson Clarke-Harris on loan.

Warne has also been looking at Brentford defender Manny Onariase with an eye to the future.

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall will step up his search for defensive cover after seeing his side blow a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Walsall.