Transfer Talk (Thursday) - Huddersfield track Austrian midfielder | Saiz close to finalising Leeds deal | Barnsley try to persuade Yiadom to stay

AUSTRIAN international midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic is believed to be on Huddersfield Town’s radar as the West Yorkshire club continue with their squad strengthening ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Sources in Germany indicate that Town are in the running for the 29-year-old’s signature as he appears set to leave Werder Bremen having scored 19 goals in 164 appearances since joining the Bundesliga club back in 2012.

Nottingham Forest's Britt Assombalonga. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The talented playmaker has also scored seven times for his country having made 52 appearances.

Town are also still keen on bringing in Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, with Reds manager Paul heckingbottom insisting the South Yorkshire club should do all within their power to keep the 26-year-old, who has done so much to impress since joining last summer from Barnet.

“I would love it if he is here for a long time. It would be a massive blow if we were to lose him,” said Heckingbottom.

“The club has got to be on the front foot and aggressive and make it happen.”

The Samuel Saiz saga at Leeds United continues to drag on with the Spanish midfielder expected to complete his protracted move from Spanish club Huesca on Thursday or Friday.

Saiz has been in England since Monday ahead of a £3m transfer but United have not yet completed the midfielder’s switch.

“Samu will sign,” said Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen. “He made the medical test and I believe that everything will be fine.”

United’s head coach also revealed that another signing was on the way following days of intense speculation about the club’s interest in Lugano winger Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds moved closer to a deal for Alioski late last week and Lugano confirmed in a statement on their website that they expected the Macedonia international to join an English club shortly. Christiansen refused to comment on the identity of his target but said: “Somebody else is on the way. (Today) they make the medical test and we will see.”

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are reported to be interested in signing 18-year-old Bury striker George Miller.

Talks are said to be ongoing between the two clubs but it’s thought they are poles apart so far on a valuation for the sought-after youngster, who scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Gigg Lane outfit last season.

Reports in the East Midlands also suggest that Garry Monk has in fact won the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga.

The 24-year-old forward - who has scored 30 goals in 47 appearances for Forest - has been the subject of much speculation throghout the summer, with Premier League Burnley seeing an £8m bid rejected.

Boro’s bid is believed to be in the region of £14m.

Sheffield Wednesday continue to be linked with Newcastle United centre half Grant Hanley.

“Everyone knows that we need two centre-halves,” said manager Carlos Carvalhal. “But it is not easy to bring in players at the level of our team. Everything is very expensive and we try to do our best. Let’s see what the next few days bring.”