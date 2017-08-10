Transfer Talk (Thursday): Jordan Rhodes on his way? | Blades bid for old boy | Boro look to Chelsea prospect

Have your say

ASTON VILLA are reportedly mulling over a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

Villa manager Steve Bruce has tried to sign Rhodes several times during his career, most recently in January - only to be scared off by Middlesbrough’s £10m asking price.

Back to Blades?: Wolves' Conor Coady, challenging Barnsley's Adam Hammill, is wanted by sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rhodes has seen moved onto Hillsborough, but has endured a low-key time with the Owls, netting just three times in 17 appearances.

Bruce is keeping an eye on developments amid suggestions that Wednesday could be receptive to offers for the former Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers frontman.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that he has submitted a bid for former Blades player Conor Coady.

The Liverpudlian is currently at Wolves, having played 50 times for the Blades after arriving at Bramall Lane from Liverpool in July, 2013.

Wilder said: “Yes, we have put a bid in.

“What it is will remain between the two clubs. Yes, it’s ambitious. But we like to think we are an ambitious club.”

Middlesbrough have been a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker on a two-year loan.

The 22-year-old is also wanted by Bournemouth and West Ham, but regular game-time at Boro could tip the scales in the Teessiders’ favour.

Reading and Birmingham City have also enquired about the England Under-21 international, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Dutch outfit Vitesse.

He has made just one appearance for the Chelsea first team, an outing in an FA Cup win over Derby in 2014.