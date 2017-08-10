Transfer Talk (Thursday): Jordan Rhodes on his way? | Blades bid for old boy | Boro look to Chelsea prospect but star set to depart

ASTON VILLA are reportedly mulling over a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

Villa manager Steve Bruce has tried to sign Rhodes several times during his career, most recently in January - only to be scared off by Middlesbrough’s £10m asking price.

Back to Blades?: Wolves' Conor Coady, challenging Barnsley's Adam Hammill, is wanted by sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rhodes has seen moved onto Hillsborough, but has endured a low-key time with the Owls, netting just three times in 17 appearances.

Bruce is keeping an eye on developments amid suggestions that Wednesday could be receptive to offers for the former Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers frontman.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that he has submitted a bid for former Blades player Conor Coady.

The Liverpudlian is currently at Wolves, having played 50 times for the Blades after arriving at Bramall Lane from Liverpool in July, 2013.

Wilder said: “Yes, we have put a bid in.

“What it is will remain between the two clubs. Yes, it’s ambitious. But we like to think we are an ambitious club.”

Middlesbrough have accepted a bid from Atalanta for midfielder Marten de Roon, it has been reported.

The 26-year-old Dutchman joined Boro from the Italian side last summer in a £12million move ahead of their return to the Premier League, but has been linked with a return this summer.

It is understood the Teessiders have now agreed a fee to allow De Roon, who started last Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Wolves, to head back to Italy.

Boro have spent heavily during the summer window with £15million striker Britt Assombalonga heading a list of incomers which also includes Darren Randolph, Ashley Fletcher, Martin Braithwaite, Cyrus Christie and Jonny Howson.

They have recouped in the region of £10million for Gaston Ramirez following his move to Sampdoria, while Viktor Fischer, Cristhian Stuani, Brad Guzan, James Husband and Alex Baptiste have also left the Riverside Stadium, and a successful conclusion to the De Roon deal would help to balance the books.

Boro have also made a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker on a two-year loan.

The 22-year-old is also wanted by Bournemouth and West Ham, but regular game-time at Boro could tip the scales in the Teessiders’ favour.

Reading and Birmingham City have also enquired about the England Under-21 international, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Dutch outfit Vitesse.

He has made just one appearance for the Chelsea first team, an outing in an FA Cup win over Derby in 2014.