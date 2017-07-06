Transfer Talk (Thursday): Whites close in on Spanish ace | Boro eye up right-back | Maloney could stay at Tigers | Bantams play waiting game on winger

HUESCA attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz is aiming to sealing his protracted move to Leeds United next week – after returning from holiday in the USA.

Leeds have been in the hunt for Saiz for much of the close season and a positive end-game is now approaching, with the player keen on a £3m switch to Elland Road

Cyrus Christie.

Eibar are also interested in the 27-year-old, with his former club Atletico Madrid retaining some economic rights in the player after selling him to Huesca in 2016.

Middlesbrough are expected to firm up their interest in Derby County right-back Cyrus Christie after missing out on the signing of Reading defender Chris Gunter, who has elected to remain with the Royals and sign a new three-year deal.

A right-back remains one of the priorities for Boro boss Garry Monk, with Antonio Barragan set to complete a move to Real Betis.

Derby are willing to cash in on Christie following the arrival of Andre Wisdom from Liverpool.

Alex Gilliead.

Meanwhile, Boro are hoping to finalise a move for Norwich City midfielder Jonathan Howson ahead of heading to Portugal for a pre-season training camp.

Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga is the club’s main striking target, but they are likely to have to stump up a huge offer to land the 24-year-old, with Forest having rejected an £8m bid from Burnley.

Forest are said to rate the player in the £15m bracket.

Winger Shaun Maloney could be handed a surprise renaissance at Hull City, with a hernia operation having ruled out an immediate move to Aberdeen with Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky having stated that the club remain in the contact with the Scot.

Slutsky said: “I spoke with him before, maybe five days ago, and we spoke about his situation.

“He tried to explain to me his position and now maybe we will come back to new negotiations.

“Maybe he will come back. It is a very strange situation but our doctors and science department know him and know how to use him.

“We know his injury and for us, it’s not serious problem.”

Bradford City are likely to have to be patient in their quest to re-sign Newcastle winger Alex Gilliead on loan, with the Magpies to assess the 21-year-old in the club’s first full week of fitness tests before deciding upon the next chapter in his career.

Several other clubs are also keen on Gilliead, while Bradford’s other priority is bringing in an experienced centre-half.

Rotherham United face competition if they elect to pursue loan target Kieffer Moore, with Plymouth Argyle, Port Vale, Stevenage and Scottish side Partick Thistle also linked with the Ipswich Town frontman.

Sheffield United are continuing to monitor Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan.