Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Hull City duo set to make for exit door | In and out at Barnsley | Leeds defender heading out | Boro get their front man

HULL CITY are preparing to suffer a further exit with Ahmed Elmohamady set to join up with former Tigers boss Steve Bruce at Aston Villa.

Defenders Curtis Davies and Harry Maguire have already left the club in the close season, with goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic set to join Leicester City.

Now, 29-year-old Elmohamady is expected to complete a £1m move to Hull’s Championship rivals after being given permission to leave the club’s training camp in Portugal.

The Egyptian joined the Tigers in the summer of 2013 for £2m from Sunderland and he could be joined out the exit door with left-back Andrew Robertson also expected to complete a move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old Scottish international has also been given permission to leave Portugal in order to have talks with the Reds, who have been known to be long-time admirers.

Reports have suggested the two clubs have agreed an £8m fee.

Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombolonga has completed a £15m move to Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old completed a medical at the Boro training base on Monday afternoon, before putting pen to paper, after a release clause in Assombalonga’s contract was met.

Garry Monk made Assombalonga one of his primary targets from the moment he joined Boro as manager and has fended off Premier League rivals Burnley and Wastford, the Clarets making an improved offer over the weekend which was rejected by the East Midlands club.

Leeds United are poised to end Giuseppe Bellusci’s difficult spell at Elland Road by terminating the defender’s contract.

Bellusci is set to leave United and become a free agent after agreeing to sever his deal 12 months early.

The centre-back was told last week that he had no future with Leeds after he became embroiled with a spat with some of the club’s fans during a pre-season friendly at Guiseley.

Leeds were initially expected to allow Bellusci to continue training with them while they awaited a suitable offer for his services but the club are moving to release him having so far failed to find a move for the controversial 27-year-old.

Barnsley defender Cole Kpekawa has left the club to join Colchester United on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old defender was signed last summer from QPR for £450,000, but only made a handful of appearances under Paul Heckingbottom and is deemed surplus to requirements for the 2017-18 season.

As Kpekawa headed south, the Reds strengthened their options up front on Monday afternoon by taking Chelsea teenage striker Ike Ugbo on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old has made a name for himself while playing with the Premier League outfit’s Under-23 and Under-18 sides, netting 23 times in a total of 35 appearances last season.

During his three years at Stamford Bridge, he has also picked up a FA Youth Cup winners’ medal.

“Ike fits into the mould of players that we’re looking for - someone who wants to better themselves and further their career so we are more than happy that he has chosen to continue that development with us,” said Heckingbottom.