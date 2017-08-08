Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Leeds lead chase for striker | Tigers want Swede | Owls target moves | Boro and Birmingham in talks

HULL CITY are close to completing the signing of Sweden international free agent Sebastian Larsson but Championship rivals Leeds United are expected to beat them to another target.

The 32-year-old Larsson is understood to have held recent discussions with the Tigers and is set to arrive ahead of Saturday’s home game with Burton Albion.

Tigers target: Sweden's Sebastian Larsson, left. Picture: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Larsson has been without a club since leaving Sunderland at the end of June – and despite interest from China and Turkey this summer, he is poised to remain in England with Hull.

Meanwhile, Hull target Ryan Kent is poised to remain at parent club Liverpool.

The former Barnsley loanee has also been linked with a season-long loan with the likes of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Leeds are said to be favourites to pip the Tigers and Nottingham Forest for £1.5m-rated FC Astana striker Junior Kabananga.

Marcus Antonsson: Out of favour at Leeds. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has scored 27 goals in 73 appearances for the Kazakhstani club and is under contract for a further two years. He has spent time at several Belgian clubs, including Anderlecht.

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for out-of-favour Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson.

The 26-year-old Swedish frontman has struggled for first team opportunities of late at Elland Road and could leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Rovers have been linked with a season-long loan, although several Swedish clubs are also in the market for the frontman.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison has revealed that he quickly revealed a desire to stay at the Bluebirds after being subject of a £3m bid from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in this summer - when told about the bid by manager Neil Warnock.

Morrison said: “As soon as the bid came in I spoke to the gaffer and we put it to bed straight away.

“I explained to him that I wanted to stay, and that was the end of it basically. The main goal is to get back to the Premier League this season, and if I can do that leading the team it will be the highlight of my career so far.”

Owls free agent target Johan Djourou has signed a two-year deal with Turkish club Antalyaspor.

The 30-year-old agreed a deal to join Wednesday last Friday and underwent a medical, only for the switch to fall through at the last minute over Djourou’s wage demands

Birmingham City have made a fresh attempt to strike a deal for Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing.

The 31-year-old was left behind on Saturday when Boro opened the new campaign in the Championship with a defeat at Wolves - and has been training with the Under-23 squad.

Birmingham chief Harry Redknapp claims negotiations with Middlesbrough are ongoing regarding the potential sale of defender Ryan Shotton, 28, whom he will only let go if Boro stump up £2m.

The 33-year-old is training with Boro’s Under-23 side after being informed that he is not part of Garry Monk’s first-team plans.

Boro goalkeeper Connor Ripley has signed a new three-year contract and immediately joined Burton Albion on a season-long loan.

Alex Baptiste has linked up with his former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway at QPR.

Versatile Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie is being linked with a move to Bristol City should his former manager at Barnsley, Lee Johnson, lose central defender Aden Flint to Birmingham.