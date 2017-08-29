Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Leeds target German striker | Hull City get their man | Boro tracking Spaniard | Bradford in chase for Liverpool defender

Have your say

YORKSHIRE clubs are bidding to bring in fresh faces and to keep their star names as transfer deadline approaches at 11pm on Thursday.

Hull City coach Leonid Slutsky has landed a replacement for Achilles-victim striker Abel Hernandez with Wolves accepting a £3.5m bid for Nouha Dicko.

Staying put?: Owls coach Carlos Carvalhal is determined to keep Barry Bannan.

The 25-year-old Frenchman will join the Tigers once personal terms have been agreed and he has passed a medical.

Dutch central defender Joost van Aken’s representatives are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a move to Hillsborough.

The 23-year-old former Holland Under-21 international is also interesting Lazio but the Owls remain short of defensive cover.

Owls coach Carlos Carvalhal is determined to keep midfield driving force Barry Bannan, who is seen by Hull as an ideal replacement for Sam Clucas.

Part of plans: Leeds plan to keep wanted winger Stuart Dallas.

Jackson Irvine, however, who missed Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Wednesday on Saturday to hold talks with the Tigers, looks more likely to fill the void of Clucas for a fee in the region of £2m.

Several Championship clubs are also showing interest in Wednesday strikers Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes - an area where Wednesday are not short of options.

Wages of around £50,000 a week are the big stumbling block as Leeds United attempt to land Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, 25.

Lasogga travelled to England on Monday to discuss a transfer though the former German under-21 international has other options.

Off to Riverside?: Boro target Jota, of Brentford, tussling with John Fleck of Sheffield United.

The 6ft 2in striker has not featured for Hamburg this season but scored eight goals in 30 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

Despite having a £6m bid rejected last week, Leeds remain interested in Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede and they have also been linked with 23-year-old Malmo winger/striker Pawel Cibicki.

Leeds are determined to keep Northern Ireland winger Stuart Dallas, who is wanted by Championship rivals Norwich City.

Middlesbrough are vying with Fulham to sign Brentford’s Spanish forward Jota.

Boro, set to sell Adama Traore to Lille, could be prepared to make an £8m offer after Fulham’s bid of £6m was rejected for a player who scored 12 goals in 21 league games last season.

Bradford City, chasing defensive cover, are said to be fighting Preston and Wigan for the signature of Liverpool centre-back Lloyd Jones, 21.

Huddersfield Town’s out-of-favour left-back Australian international Jason Davidson, 26, is set to move to Croatian club HNK Rijeka.