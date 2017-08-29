Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Leeds United agree loan deal for German striker | Hull City snap up Wolves star | Bradford City keen on Liverpool defender

Have your say

YORKSHIRE clubs are bidding to bring in fresh faces and to keep their star names as transfer deadline approaches at 11pm on Thursday.

Hull City have confirmed the £3.5m capture of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko.

Staying put?: Owls coach Carlos Carvalhal is determined to keep Barry Bannan. Picture: Steve Ellis

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium with the club having the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months.

Leeds United are poised to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan.

The Whites have been tracking 25-year-old Lasogga all summer but the striker’s reported £50,000-a-week wages had proved a stumbling block to a move.

United were not prepared to blow apart their wage structure which had Chris Wood as the club’s top earner on around £15,000-a-week before his £15m sale to Burnley. But Leeds have reportedly agreed a deal to take the German forward on a season-long loan as the club look to strengthen their options up front.

Part of plans: Leeds plan to keep wanted winger Stuart Dallas. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds have also been linked with 23-year-old Malmo winger/striker Pawel Cibicki and are determined to keep Northern Ireland winger Stuart Dallas, who is wanted by Championship rivals Norwich City.

Dutch central defender Joost van Aken’s representatives are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a move to Hillsborough.

The 23-year-old former Holland Under-21 international is also interesting Lazio but the Owls remain short of defensive cover.

Owls coach Carlos Carvalhal is determined to keep midfield driving force Barry Bannan, who is seen by Hull as an ideal replacement for Sam Clucas.

Off to Riverside?: Boro target Jota, of Brentford, tussling with John Fleck of Sheffield United. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jackson Irvine, however, who missed Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Wednesday on Saturday to hold talks with the Tigers, looks more likely to fill the void of Clucas for a fee in the region of £2m.

Several Championship clubs are also showing interest in Wednesday strikers Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes - an area where Wednesday are not short of options.

Middlesbrough are vying with Fulham to sign Brentford’s Spanish forward Jota.

Boro, set to sell Adama Traore to Lille, could be prepared to make an £8m offer after Fulham’s bid of £6m was rejected for a player who scored 12 goals in 21 league games last season.

Bradford City, chasing defensive cover, are said to be fighting Preston and Wigan for the signature of Liverpool centre-back Lloyd Jones, 21.

Huddersfield Town’s out-of-favour left-back Australian international Jason Davidson, 26, is set to move to Croatian club HNK Rijeka.