Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Tigers look to Portugal striker | Leeds target Ajax product | Owls hopes hit

THE FUTURE of Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki is set to be resolved before the end of the transfer window, with the Polish international keen to leave the KCOM Stadium.

The 29-year-old only joined Hull in a £7m deal from Rennes in January, but is reluctant to feature in the Championship - having been the subject of tentative interest from the likes of Marco Silva’s Watford and Newcastle United.

Manager Leonid Slutsky said: “His situation depends on an offer, it is market football. If each player, not only Kamil Grosicki, will have a serious offer, then the situation is possible.”

There is no buy-out clause in the deal that took Grosicki to Hull, although there have been claims by him in the Polish media that a gentleman’s agreement existed for him to leave in the wake of relegation.

Grosicki’s contract runs until 2020.

On the incoming front, Hull are reportedly keen on Boavista striker Renato Santos as they seek to boost their numbers in attack.

The 25-year-old Portuguese born frontman can play in a wide forward position or as an orthodox striker and has been tracked for some time.

Leeds United have lined up the signing of midfielder and one-time Ajax prospect Ouasim Bouy.

The 24-year-old is set join Leeds with a view to an immediate loan in Spain as the Whites seek to reinvigorate the career of a player who Juventus bought from Ajax in 2012 when he was one of the hottest young properties in Europe.

The career of the former Holland youth international has stalled in Turin and his deal has now ended, with Leeds ready to bring him in before loaning him out for the season to Spanish second division outfit Cultural Leonesa, who have cultivated recent links with Leeds.

Bouy can also play at centre-back.

Leeds remain keen on bringing in an striking option to supplement Chris Wood and on signing another centre-half to boost their first-team options.

A potential move for ex-Middlesbrough and Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo, 31, had been mooted, but the price has been deemed as prohibitive with the player back at Valenica after a season-long loan at the Riverside.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says that Scotland defender Alan Hutton will not leave the club in the summer transfer window - dashing the hopes of Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.