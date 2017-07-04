Transfer Talk (Tuesday): Town in Scott Malone link | Boro start talks with former Leeds star Jonny Howson | Tigers winger wanted

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are being linked with a move for Fulham left-back Scott Malone – and are in talks to sign him, according to reports.

Town are in negotiations to sign the talented 26-year-old, named in last season’s PFA Championship team of the year and instrumental in the Londoners’ play-off push.

Huddersfield are set to complete the signing of Reading midfielder Danny Williams later today and are also working towards completing deals to sign Derby winger Tom Ince and Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

Chelsea duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown are also targets, with reports stating that the Blues could now loan Palmer back out to Town for the 2017-18 campaign as the next stage of his development after the 20-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the Stamford Bridge club.

Middlesbrough have opened negotiations with Norwich City in an attempt to sign midfielder Jonny Howson.

Boro chief Garry Monk has identified the former Leeds player as his leading midfield target, with the 29-year-old expected to leave Carrow Road this summer.

Howson has rejected Norwich’s offer of a new contract and is keen to return north, with the Canaries ready to cash in.

Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki is being targetted by Newcastle United in a potential big-money move.

Manuel Garcia, also the agent of Magpies chief Rafa Benitez, has told the media in Poland that Newcastle could be willing to pay £10m for the 29-year-old, who joined Hull from Rennes for £7m in January.

Crystal Palace, Watford and West Bromwich Albion have also been credited with interest for Grosicki, with the Polish international reportedly having a relegation release clause.

Barnsley are keen on Reading striker Dominic Samuel, but Championship rivals Ipswich remain favourites to sign the 23-year-old.

Bradford City – who will receive a windfall following the £4.5 sale of Andre Wisdom from Liverpool to Derby - are expected to unveil Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves within the next 24 hours after agreeing a deal in the region of £150,000.

Portsmouth, Plymouth and Blackpool are being linked with a move for Sheffield United defender Chris Hussey.