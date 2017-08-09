Transfer Talk (Wednesday): Hull City and Leeds United battle it out over full-back | Blades seek double boost | Italians want Middlesbrough star

HULL CITY and Leeds United are being linked with a potential move for Oxford United’s Marvin Johnson.

The 26-year-old - who can play at left-back or left-wing - has impressed for the U’s after joining last summer from Motherwell and has been reportedly been on the radar of several higher-division clubs, including Leicester City and Derby County.

On transfer radar: Oxford United's Marvin Johnson, left, challenging Middlesbrough's Adama Traore.

Meanwhile, Hull have landed creative midfielder Sebastian Larsson.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sunderland in the summer.

Sheffield United are hoping that persistence pays off in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan and Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard.

The Blades remain positive about the prospect of landing them though they have been rebuffed in their efforts for the pair so far, with Leonard also linked with Millwall.

Manager Chris Wilder said: “It’s a continual thing and things change. When you get into a season, people might change their attitudes on bits and pieces. A couple of deals might trigger something else.”

Atalanta are ready to increase their offer for Marten de Roon in a attempt to persuade Middlesbrough to part with the midfielder.

The Italian club, who sold de Roon to Boro last year, have made him their No 1 target, with they do have an alternative in Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Baumgartliner if they cannot complete a deal with Boro.

Boro are continuing to dig their heels in regarding West Brom target Ben Gibson, despite working towards finalising a deal to sign Birmingham City defender Ryan Shotton.

Albion have seen two club-record bids rejected for Gibson, but remain keen.

Shotton is expected to move to Boro for £2.5m rising to a possible £3.1m in the next 48 hours,but it is unlikely to be the catalyst to any Gibson move.

Southampton have also been strongly linked with Gibson, with the player viewed as a potential replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Liverpool.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said that his interest in Barnsley striker Shaun Tuton - who had been on trial at Fir Park - is over.