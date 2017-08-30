Transfer Talk (Wednesday): Hull City line up double deadline deal | Leeds United await striker | Offer made for Sheffield United man

Have your say

Hull City are expected to announce two further additions before the transfer deadline following the £3.5m signing of Nouha Dicko from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Tigers want Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine and believe a £2.1m offer will be enough to prise him away from the Pirelli Stadium.

Leicester City's Ahmed Musa, who joined the Foxes for £17m last summer, may join Irvine in a loan deal.

Leeds United are poised to complete the loan signing of long-term target Pierre-Michel Lasogga before the transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old will join from Hamburg on a season-long agreement after the two clubs came to an agreement over Lasogga's £50,000-per-week wages.

Hamburg briefly announced the deal on their social media sites overnight but several posts have since been deleted.

Middlesbrough are to set to complete the signing of Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson within the next 24 hours.

Boro have been tracking the highly-rated 26-year-old and have reached an agreement for a £2.5million move with a further £500,000 depending on appearances.

Sheffield United have received a £200,000 offer from Scunthorpe United for James Hanson ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Blades only signed Hanson from Bradford City in January but he has only played 60 minutes of football since helping them to the League One title.

“We’ve had people ask about some of our lads who haven’t been involved much yet,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said.

“We’ve got things we are looking to progress ourselves but obviously there are decisions to be made there as well.”