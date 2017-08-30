Transfer Talk (Wednesday): Leeds target misses training amid link | Wednesday sign defender | Hull snap up midfielder | Huddersfield forward on his way

Have your say

Pawel Cibicki has missed training with Malmo today amid speculation linking the 23-year-old with a deadline week switch to Leeds United.

United are known to have taken a look at the versatile striker or winger who has been capped ten times by Sweden's under-21s.

Reports in Sweden have suggested that the attacker could join Leeds in a deal worth £1.45m and Malmo's sporting director Daniel Andersson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen that Cibicki had missed training to have discussions with another team.

Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee with Burnley for Nahki Wells - a move that is likely to earn Bradford City a substantial windfall from a sell-on clause.

The Bermuda international is into the final year of his contract and has been told by the Terriers he can leave if the right offer comes in.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Joost van Aken for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen.

The towering centre back finalised his move to Hillsborough on Wednesday morning and will join his new team mates at Middlewood Road on Thursday.

Hull City have signed Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Australia international scored 11 goals in 45 leagues games for the Brewers after joining from Ross County in July 2016.

Leicester City's Ahmed Musa, who joined the Foxes for £17m last summer, could join Irvine at the KCOM Stadium in a loan deal.

Leeds are poised to complete the loan signing of long-term target Pierre-Michel Lasogga before the transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old will join from Hamburg on a season-long agreement after the two clubs came to an agreement over Lasogga's £50,000-per-week wages.

Hamburg briefly announced the deal on their social media sites overnight but several posts have since been deleted.

Middlesbrough are to set to complete the signing of Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson within the next 24 hours.

Boro have been tracking the highly-rated 26-year-old and have reached an agreement for a £2.5million move with a further £500,000 depending on appearances.

Sheffield United have received a £200,000 offer from Scunthorpe United for James Hanson ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Blades only signed Hanson from Bradford City in January but he has only played 60 minutes of football since helping them to the League One title.

“We’ve had people ask about some of our lads who haven’t been involved much yet,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said.

“We’ve got things we are looking to progress ourselves but obviously there are decisions to be made there as well.”