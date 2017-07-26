Transfer Talk (Wednesday): Tigers make fourth signing | Town and Reds want Hammers striker | Leeds eye Villa defender

HULL CITY have made their fourth signing of the summer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Czech international defender Ondrej Mazuch has completed his move from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a two-year deal and joins fellow newcomers Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell and Kevin Stewart but manager Leonid Slutsky is determined to further strengthen.

Slutsky said before the latest deal was announced: “We are always waiting for new players. New information will come each day and each hour. We have four new players but absolutely we will have a minimum of five more.

“We have four loan options and we are speaking with some players about loans with big clubs. Everything is possible.”

“I am very happy to sign the contract with Hull because it has always been my dream to play in England,” said Mazuch, who featured on the club’s tour to Portugal.

He is expected to play alongside central defender Michael Dawson following the summer sales of Curtis Davies and Harry Maguire.

One player who will not be returning to Hull is Lazar Markovic, who has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for friendlies in Germany after holding talks with Fiorentina.

The Serbia forward is surplus to requirements at Anfield and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first at Fenerbahce and then Sporting Lisbon.

Markovic was recalled from his stint in Portugal to join Hull in January where he enjoyed some success and the club wanted him to return.

Former Tigers chief Marco Silva also wanted him on loan at his new club, Watford.

It is understood that the 23-year-old has met Fiorentina to discuss a move but Liverpool are holding out for £16m, having paid Benfica £20m for his services in 2014.

Winger Sheyi Ojo has also not travelled to Germany with Liverpool as he weighs up his options with a number of clubs - including Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Aston Villa - interested in taking him on loan.

New signing Andrew Robertson is set for his first Reds outing since joining from Hull for £8m last week.

Huddersfield Town are among three Premier League clubs interested in signing West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher.

Town are in the hunt for the Keighley-born forward along with Brighton and Watford, with a number of Championship sides also keen on the ex-Manchester United player.

They include Barnsley, where Fletcher spent a productive loan spell in the second half of the 2015-16 season, with head coach Paul Heckingbottom having made no secret of his desire to bring back the Yorkshireman to Oakwell if it is possible.

Leeds United have been previously been linked with a move for the highly-rated frontman.

Fletcher made 20 appearances last season for the Hammers but only started in two Premier League games.

With the arrival of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, his chances of becoming a first-choice forward will be limited further.

Huddersfield have also reportedly enquired about signing FC Nurnberg attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri.

The 20-year-old Moroccan, who has a dual passport, scored five goals in nine games in the German second division last season.

However, Nurnberg sporting director Andreas Bornemann said: ‘It is true that we have received an enquiry from Huddersfield Town. However, we have made it clear we do not want to lose Sabiri.’

There could be more developments on the Town transfer front after the friendly against Udinese.

Although Middlesbrough are also interested, Town are favourites to sign Udinese’s Ghana international midfield player Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu for around £4.5m.

Leeds United are also said to be in a three-way fight with Sunderland and Birmingham City for Aston Villa’s Tommy Elphick.

The former Bournemouth central defender looks available following the arrival at Villa of new club captain John Terry and after being left out of the squad for the per-season tour to Germany,

Doncaster Rovers will concentrate on other transfer priorities after missing out on signing experienced central defender Steven Taylor, with another seasoned centre-back, Gordon Greer, also having been ruled out as an option.