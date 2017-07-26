Transfer Talk (Wednesday): Yorkshire trio chase Hammers striker | ‘We need five signings’ says Hull chief | Rovers switch targets

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are among three Premier League clubs interested in signing in-demand West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher.

Town are in the hunt for the Keighley-born striker along with Brighton and Watford, with a number of Championship sides also keen on the ex-Manchester United player.

They include Barnsley, where Fletcher spent a productive loan spell in the second half of the 2015-16 season, with head coach Paul Heckingbottom having made no secret of his desire to bring back the Yorkshireman to Oakwell if it is possible.

Leeds United have been previously been linked with a move for the highly-rated frontman.

Fletcher made 20 appearances last season for the Hammers but only started in two Premier League games.

With the arrival of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, his chances of becoming a first-choice forward will be limited further.

Huddersfield have also reportedly enquired about signing FC Nurnberg attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri.

The 20-year-old Moroccan, who has a dual passport, scored five goals in nine games in the German second division last season.

However, Nurnberg sporting director Andreas Bornemann said: ‘It is true that we have received an enquiry from Huddersfield Town. However, we have made it clear we do not want to lose Sabiri.’

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is facing a race against time to bring in several newcomers to boost the Tigers’ depleted squad ahead of their Championship opener at Crystal Palace a week on Saturday.

Hull, who looked painfully short of options in Tuesday night’s friendly draw with FC Nantes, have brought in three players thus far including Fraizer Campbell and Kevin Stewart and have lined up a deal for Czech defender Ondrej Mazuch, but have plenty of other business to get over the line.

Slutsky said: “We are always waiting for new players. New information will come each day and each hour. We have four new players but absolutely we will have a minimum of five more.

“We have four loan options and we are speaking with some players about loans with big clubs. Everything is possible.”

Doncaster Rovers will concentrate on other transfer priorities after missing out on signing experienced central defender Steven Taylor, with another seasoned centre-back, Gordon Greer, also having been ruled out as an option.