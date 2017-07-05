Transfer talk (Weds): Tigers eye Cardiff forward | Town spending set to hit £35m | Leeds wait for Spanish striker | Will Owls do swap deal?

HULL City are starting to rebuild after relegation from the Premier League.

Armed with a parachute payment and £17m from the sale of central defender Harry Maguire to Leicester City, the Tigers are showing interest in Cardiff City’s Danish Under-21 striker Kenneth Zohore.

Owls interest: Newcastle United's Grant Hanley

It would take a big fee to convince Cardiff manager Neil Warnock to part with his prized striker, though he has signed Danny Ward from former club Rotherham United.

Hull, however, could lose player-of-the-season Sam Clucas, who uis valued at over £8m.

Clucas, 26, has attracted the interest of Newcastle United chief Rafael Benitez but Leicester, West Brom and Burnley are also interested in the midfield player.

Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Montpellier forward Steve Mounie for a club record £11m this morning. The deal has been delayed by the death of the French club’s president Louis Nicollin.

When it goes through, Town’s close-season spending, with add-on clauses, will have risen to around £35m, and they are also chasing Fulham left-back Scott Malone, though interest in Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has cooled.

Leeds United are still hoping to sign 26-year-old Spanish striker Samu Saiz.

The Elland Road club are said to have made a £3.1m bid to sign him from Heusca but La Liga side Eibar are also interested in securing his signature.

Matthew Downing, Tom Pearce and Eoghan Stokes have all signed new one-year deals with Leeds United after featuring for the development squad last season.

Sheffield United are seeking a new goalkeeper after George Long joined AFC Wimbledon on loan.

The Blades are also chasing Blackburn Rovers central defender Darragh Lenihan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell could also be high on manager Chris Wilder’s wanted list after spending last term on loan at Bramall Lane. Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes is another target.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to want Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley. The Scotland international is valued at £5.5m but any move by the Owls could prompt the Geordies to put in a counter offer for prized asset Tom Lees, whom they have shown interest in previously.

Middlesbrough and Burnley both want Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga - but a £15m price tag could scare both of them off.

Boro chief Garry Monk wants the 24-year-old to bolster his attacking options but Forest are not keen to sell unless they get an inflated offer –

having already rejected a £8m bid from the Clarets.

Bradford City are set to finalise a season-long loan deal with Newcastle for winger Alex Gilliead – the 21-year-old being on loan at Valley Parade last season.

Doncaster Rovers transfer-listed goalkeeper Ross Etheridge, 22, will be sidelined for around four months after breaking his ankle in training.

Rotherham United centre-back Kirk Broadfoot has joined Kilmarnock on a three-year deal, after three seasons with the Millers.

Former Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield United, Doncaster and Huddersfield striker Danny Cadamarteri, who recently left Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, had become youth team coach at Burnley.