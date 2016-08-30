Transfer Window: Done deals and priorities for Yorkshire’s clubs

NOT long to go now. Brace yourselves...The summer transfer window closes for business at 11pm on Wednesday and expect a feverish spate of activity ahead of the deadline as Yorkshire clubs scramble around to cover their bases - with the previous ‘security blanket’ of the emergency loan window now pulled away.

It promises to be lively. Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs probably spoke for many managers across the land in saying that he was bracing himself for ‘pandemonium.’ late last week. You get his drift.

Here are all the done deals and where the remaining priorities lie for our clubs in the final few days.

BARNSLEY

DONE DEALS: Kayden Jackson (Wrexham); Stefan Payne (Dover); Andy Yiadom (Barnet); George Moncur (Colchester); Elliot Lee (West Ham); Tom Bradshaw (Walsall); Ryan Kent (Liverpool, loan); Dylan Mottley-Henry (Bradford City), Elliot Kebbie (Salford City), Angus MacDonald (Torquay United, undisclosed), Sessi D’Almieda (free).

PRIORITIES: With Alfie Mawson putting the finishing touches to a big-money move to Premier League outfit Swansea City - in a deal which could rise to £5m - another centre-back to help plug the gap left represents a clear priority for Paul Heckingbottom.

Other areas are also in need of replenishment, with the Reds in the market for another midfielder, with the club linked with a move for Wigan’s Sam Morsy. The club’s interest in Chesterfield winger Gboly Aribiyi is also well known, although the current difference in both clubs valuations is quite substantial. Things could, of course, change.

The Reds are also in the market for several other players, with Heckingbottom having made no secret of the fact that the club needs ‘help’ in terms of additional recruits to boost a squad whose depth is not substantial. Expect business.

BRADFORD CITY

DONE DEALS: Nicky Law (Rangers), Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury), Romaine Vincelot (Coventry), Colin Doyle (Blackpool), Timothee Dieng (Oldham), Rouven Sattelmaier (Stuttgart Kickers), Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield, loan), Vincent Rabiega (Leipzig, free), Matt Kilgallon (Blackburn, free), Josh Cullen (West Ham, loan).PRIORITIES: The return of Josh Cullen represented a major move for City, with fears that he would only entertain a loan switch to the Championship thankfully not materialising. A new striker is a pressing area for Stuart McCall, with a move for Mansfield Town’s Matt Green floundering.

DONCASTER ROVERS

DONE DEALS: Tommy Rowe (Wolves); Matty Blair (Mansfield, free); Ross Etheridge (Accrington), Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient); Joe Wright (Huddersfield), Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe), Tyler Garrett (Bolton), John Marquis (Millwall), Riccardo Calder (Aston Villa, loan), Alfie Beestin (Tadcaster Albion), Jordan Houghton (Chelsea, loan), Niall Mason (Aston Villa, loan).

PRIORITIES: With Rovers beset by a crippling early-season injury crisis - intensified by Mitchell Lund, Matty Blair and Josh Marquis suffering knocks at the weekend - some loan moves are likely if any of the fresh problems are major. Finding a new club for Dani N’Guessan is another priority.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

DONE DEALS: Aaron Mooy (Manchester City), Chris Schindler (Munich 1860), Elias Kachunga (FC Ingostadt), Chris Lowe (FC Kaiserslautern), Michael Hefele (Dynamo Dresden), Rajiv Van La Parra (Wolves), Joel Coleman (Oldham Athletic), George Dorrington (Manchester United), Ivan Paurevic (FC Ufa), Jan Goren Stankovic (Dortmund), Aaron Mooy (Man City), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Charlton, undisclosed.

PRIORITIES: Done and dusted, you would have thought in terms of incoming recruits, with David Wagner having two options in virtually every position after a busy and rewarding summer.

Ensuring that Nakhi Wells is still a Town player by the close of business - amid rumoured interest from several clubs, including Norwich - is the main concern for Town supporters.

HULL CITY

DONE DEALS: Will Mannion (AFC Wimbledon).

PRIORITIES: Everywhere, quite simply and expect Hull to be one of the busiest clubs in the land between now and 11pm on Wednesday, never mind just in Yorkshire - with the Sky Sports cameras likely to be kept busy with the events out east.

Cardiff City keeper David Marshall looks set to become the club’s first major signing of the calendar year, with an unnamed player also undergoing a medical. The club remain in talks with Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, but there is rival interest, with other names linked including Will Keane, Markus Henriksen and Jeff Hendrick.

Meanwhile, Abel Hernandez remains a big transfer target of Aston Villa, with Middlesbrough tipped to renew their interest in Harry Maguire, with Mike Phelan having made no secret of his desire to hold of his existing players, given his wafer-thin squad, as it stands.

LEEDS UNITED

DONE DEALS: Marcus Antonsson (Kalmar), Kyle Bartley (Swansea City), Hadi Sacko (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Kemar Roofe (Oxford), Robert Green (QPR), Matt Grimes (Swansea City), Pablo Hernandez (Al-Arabi), Billy Whitehouse (Doncaster Rovers), Luke Ayling (Bristol City), Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland), Pontus Jansson (Torino, loan).

PRIORITIES: Another seasoned midfielder with Championship credentials and nous is likely to be high on the list for Garry Monk, alongside another striker. With United being top-heavy in terms of midfielders, endeavouring to move on the likes of Toumani Diagouraga and Luke Murphy -with the latter linked with Sheffield

United, is also on the ‘to-do list’.

MIDDLESBROUGH

DONE DEALS: Marten De Roon (Atalanta); Viktor Fischer (Ajax, £3.8m), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon); Jordan McGhee (Hearts, loan); Victor Valdes (Manchester United), Antonio Barragan (Valencia); Alvaro Negredo (Valencia, loan); Gaston Ramirez (unattached); Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Fabio (Cardiff City).

PRIORITIES: Aitor Karanka has made no secret of his desire to add another central defensive option, with his interest in Hull’s Harry Maguire having been well publicised, despite the Tigers rebuffing their advances so far. But the new name in the frame is Arsenal’s Calum Chambers, with the Teessiders set to sign him on a season-long loan.

Further up the pitch, a new winger and striker could come into the equation, with Albert Adomah, not involved in the weekend draw at West Brom, wanted by Aston Villa and the future of Jordan Rhodes - yet to feature for the Teessiders this term - increasingly uncertain, with a number of Championship clubs believed to be hovering.

Don’t be surprised if Boro pull something out of the bag before the close of play. It has been known before.

ROTHERHAM UNITED

DONE DEALS: Anthony Forde (Walsall); Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton, loan); Lewis Price (Sheffield Wednesday); Will Vaulks (Falkirk), Kelvin Wilson (Nottingham Forest, loan); Jon Taylor (Peterborough), Scott Allan (Celtic, loan), Darnell Fisher (Celtic), Dominic Ball (Tottenham Hotspur), Isaiah Brown (Chelsea, loan), Tom Adeyemi (Cardiff City, loan)..

PRIORITIES. A new centre defender, with Kirk Broadfoot out for a spell with a back injury, represents a priority, with the Millers known admirers of West Ham’s Reece Burke, who enjoyed a stellar loan season at Bradford City last term.

The other big target is another striker, with the Millers looking painfully thin in the department. Alan Stubbs stated last week that the club had ‘moved on’ after seeing a big-money offer for Millwall’s Lee Gregory rejected earlier this summer, so it appears unlikely that potential deal will be resurrected. Although you never know..

The painful weekend events at Barnsley have crystallised Stubbs’ desire to add further signings, while some outgoings are also likely. Could be busy...Certainly if Stubbs has his way.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

DONE DEALS: James Wilson (Oldham), Mark Duffy (Burton), Chris Hussey (Bury), Leon Clarke (Bury), John Fleck (Coventry City), Jack O’Connell (Brentford), Jake Wright (Oxford), Harry Chapman (Middlesbrough, loan), Simon Moore (Cardiff).

PRIORITIES: A key addition in midfield to add a touch of poise is something that Chris Wilder would ideally like, while the club are also in talks with Sheffield Wednesday’s Caolan Lavery - to add to their attacking options.

Another target area is central defence, with Winter keen to add a back-four leader, with the names of Wigan’s Craig Morgan and Millwall’s Byron Webster figuring very prominently, although neither option will come cheap, mind.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

DONE DEALS: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Jake Kean (Norwich), Almen Abdi (Watford), Daniel Pudil (Watford), Charlie Hayford (Spurs), Jordan Thorniley (Everton), Will Buckley (Sunderland, loan), David Jones (Burnley), Vincent Sasso (Braga).

PRIORITIES: A left-back to boost competition levels, with fresh energy on the flanks being another potential area. Don’t rule another striker either, with Wednesday needing a bit of fresh impetus, maybe. You sense that work is going on behind the scenes. Might be a surprise or two yet...

