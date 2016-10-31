Tricks or treats - How Yorkshire’s clubs have fared on Halloween over the years ...

HALLO’WEEN - All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve - call it what you will. A time for ghostly apparitions and ghouls aplenty.

The Yorkshire Post sportsdesk can reveal that it has produced some ghastly results for some and some memorable ones for others over the years.

Sheffield Wednesday's Graham Coughlan battles with Carl Fletcher and Danny Butterfield back in 2006. Picture: Chris Lawton.

Here’s five of the best and worst from October 31.

Rotherham United 6 Chelsea 0, 1981

One of the greatest ever results in Millers’ history - and one of the worst in Chelsea’s - saw the hosts annihilate the Londoners’ 6-0 in front of the Match of the Day cameras.

Emlyn Hughes’s side ran riot at Millmoor against John Neal’s chastened outfit. Rodney Fern led the way with a hat-trick while Ronnie Moore netted twice, with Blues keeper Petar Barota producing a Hallo’ween horror show.

The Millers won 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture that season to complete a stunning 10-1 aggregate.

Bradford City 5 Bristol City 0, 1998

Free-scoring City followed up their 4-2 triumph at Portsmouth to trounce Bristol City 5-0 in a one sided Valley Parade clash.

The goals were shared around with the Bantams marksmen being Lee Mills, Isaiah Rankin, Peter Beagrie and Robbie Blake - with a Louis Carey own goal also boosting their tally.

Leeds United 4 Yeovil Town 0, 2009

Leeds recovered from a slow start to inflict a 4-0 defeat on Yeovil and move seven points clear at the top of League One.

Bradley Johnson gave Leeds a deserved lead just before half-time, after his cross avoided everyone to beat Yeovil goalkeeper and future Whites lonaee Alex McCarthy.

Max Gradel doubled the advantage after collecting a pass from Leigh Bromby and scoring from a narrow angle.

Jermaine Beckford pounced on a mistake by Terrell Forbes to make it three before Tresor Kandol headed a fourth.

Middlesbrough 3 Charlton Athletic 0, 2015

Goals from David Nugent, Albert Adomah and Daniel Ayala gave Middlesbrough victory as interim Charlton boss Karel Fraeye began his reign with a loss.

Boro dominated from the start, but it took until the second half for them to break the deadlock.

The hosts finally took the lead on the hour mark when Nugent poked home from inside the six-yard box.

Adomah then found the net with a deflected shot from outside the box before Ayala headed in a third.

Sheffield Wednesday 3 Crystal Palace 2, 2006

Steve McLean’s injury-time goal gave managerless Sheffield Wednesday and caretaker boss Sean McAuley a deserved win after they had twice come from behind.

Shefki Kuqi scored Crystal Palace’s opener after a mistake by John Hills.

Marcus Tudgay missed a glorious headed chance for the hosts, but made amends with a calm finish after good work from Wade Small moments before the break.

Tom Soares scored a wonderful solo goal to put the Eagles ahead again only for Graham Coughlan to turn in Kenny Lunt’s free-kick before McLean’s late header.

And five of the worst...

Preston 4 Leeds United 1, 2006

David Nugent starred for second place Preston as they powered to a fine win to stun new Leeds manager Dennis Wise.

Nugent crossed for Danny Dichio to head in the first and then squared for Danny Pugh to stab home the second.

Nugent tapped in a Simon Whaley cross at the start of the second half but David Healy pulled one back with a tap-in from Richard Cresswell’s cross.

North End substitute Lewis Neal rounded off victory with a heavily deflected strike from 30 yards.

Derby County 3 Rotherham United 0, 2015

Derby County extended their unbeaten Championship run to nine games with victory over Rotherham, who slumped to the bottom of the table and extended their winless streak under new boss Neil Redfearn to four matches.

Andreas Weimann poked in his first goal for the Rams from six yards to give Paul Clement’s side an early lead.

Ex-Huddersfield midfielder Jacob Butterfield then opened his account for Derby with a long-range shot on the stroke of half-time to double their advantage.

Chris Martin hit the bar with a free-kick for the Rams before Richard Keogh lashed in a third to seal the points.

Burnley 2 Hull City 0, 2009

Burnley increased the pressure on Hull City manager Phil Brown after the game turned on two controversial decisions.

The Clarets opener came from a Graham Alexander penalty after referee Mike Jones surprisingly ruled that Tyrone Mears had been fouled by Stephen Hunt.

Hull’s Geovanni appeared to equalise direct from a free-kick, but Jones disallowed it for pushing in the wall.

The aggrieved Geovanni quickly picked up two bookings to be sent off and Alexander’s second goal settled it.

First, the Brazilian was booked for remonstrating long and hard with Jones after his right-footed free-kick, just outside the area, had crept into the top corner via Burnley keeper Brian Jensen.

Jones had blown his whistle having seen Seyi Olofinjana push Wade Elliott in the wall.

But Hull’s players clearly felt it was an extremely harsh decision.

Geovanni was then shown a second yellow card for a wild lunge at Steven Fletcher and with time running out - and Hull increasingly stretched - Alexander drilled a shot from outside of the area into the bottom corner.

Middlesbrough 0 Plymouth Argyle 1, 2009

Gordon Strachan’s Middlesbrough tenure got off to a bad start as Jamie Mackie scored the only goal of the game for strugglers Plymouth.

Boro fell behind 19 minutes into the second half, when Mackie slotted past Brad Jones from 12 yards.

The hosts should have levelled when Kari Arnason fouled Sean St Ledger in the box, but Adam Johnson drilled the resulting penalty wide.

Wigan Athletic 5 York City 0, 1998

Simon Haworth and Andy Liddell scored their first goals for Latics, who hammered York 5-0.

Haworth, a £600,000 signing, struck twice and ex-Barnsley striker Liddell also netted for the first time following his £350,000 switch.

Barry Jones also put through his own net for York, with Colin Greenall also on the mark.