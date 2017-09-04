Tried and tested ways help England seal victory

Marcus Rashford admits he went “back to basics” to help England all-but book their place at next summer’s World Cup with a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

The Three Lions had to come from behind at Wembley after Rashford’s error early on allowed Stanislav Lobotka to open the scoring for the visitors.

England manager Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Jake Livermore and his England team-mates after beating Slovakia 2-1. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The Manchester United forward recovered to set up Eric Dier from a corner to equalise and then scored the winner in the second half himself to complete the turnaround.

Gareth Southgate’s side now sit five points clear at the top of Group F with two qualifying matches remaining and Rashford hailed an important three points.

“It was an important goal, we started a bit slow as a team – and me on a personal note,” said Rashford.

“But we got back into the game together and got the win in the end which is all that matters.

“You have to get back to basics; just do what you’ve been taught and what you’ve been working on as a team and in the end that’s what got us back into the game.

“In these games it’s important to start fast because of the quality which is on the pitch and if you don’t you pay for it.”