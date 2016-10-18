Tuesday Night Football: As it happened...

It was another fascinating night of Football League action with three of Yorkshire's Championship sides in action.

Recap the goals as they went in...

TUESDAY'S ACTION

Championship

Barnsley 0-2 Newcastle United - Heckingbottom upset with Adam Hammill over touchline spat

Birmingham City 4-2 Rotherham United - Struggling Rotherham crash to ninth defeat

Leeds United 1-1 Wigan Athletic - Monk criticises Whites’ failure to kill game off

League One

Bradford City 1-1 Southend United - Wordsworth writes script as Bantams are held

Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Sheffield United - Billy Sharp’s brace extends Blades unbeaten run



FA Cup replay

Guiseley 1-2 Lincoln City - Brown sees red as Guiseley exit FA Cup

21.42 Full times across the grounds.

21.39 FT: Leeds 1 Wigan 1. 91st minute leveller from Shaun MacDonald makes #lufcf pay for not killing game off when had chance

21.38 FT: Barnsley 0 Newcastle 2. Comfortable in the end for Newcastle, reports Leon Wobschall. Barnsley without a win in six.

21.37 GOAL! Leeds United 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Drama at the death at Elland Road. Shaun MacDonald fires in an equaliser off the under side of the crossbar in injury time.

21.32 GOAL! Birmingham City 4-2 Rotherham United

Rotherham's hopes of finding an equaliser are as good as over as David Cotterill restores Birmingham's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot.

21.24 Leeds still in front at Elland Road, and close to a second.

Richard Sutcliffe on Twitter: "Fine save from Bogdan denies Chris Wood a second goal with looping header."

21.11 GOAL! Barnsley 0-2 Newcastle United - Dwight Gayle

Leon Wobschall on Twitter: Gayle clean through, fine finish past the advancing Davies. Ritchie pass

21.09 GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Sheffield United - Billy Sharp

Sheffield United have hit their straps. Four goal winners at the weekend, they've sealed another three points tonight. It's another emphatic one. Billy Sharp gets his second of the game.

21.07 RED! Guiseley down to ten men. Connor Brown flattens Sam Habergham with his elbow in an aerial challenge and is dismissed by referee Andrew Miller

21.06 GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Sheffield United - Daniel Lafferty

That should put Blades on the way to three points. Daniel Lafferty doubles their advantage.

21.01 GOAL! Birmingham City 3-2 Rotherham United - Jon Taylor

Jon Taylor shows great composure to tap home from close range, writes the official Rotherham account.

20.58 GOAL! Guiseley 1-2 Lincoln City

A rare attack from the Lions ends with the ball falling to Adam Boyes who fires past Paul Farman

20.57 GOAL! Bradford City 1-1 Southend United

Anthony Wordsworth pegs back the Bantams, now level on 54 minutes.

20.55 GOAL! Guiseley 0-2 Lincoln

Theo Robinson has his second of the evening and Guiseley look set to be dumped out of the FA Cup

20.52 GOAL! Barnsley 0-1 Newcastle United - Gayle, 49

Newcastle have strong penalty claims in the build-up but the ball finds its way to Dwight Gayle who forces home for the Toon at the back post.

20.51 GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Sheffield United - Sharp, 46

The perfect start to the second half for the Blades as Billy Sharp finds the net a minute into the second half

20.31 GOAL! Birmingham City 3-1 Rotherham United

Rotherham have a mountain to climb as Maghoma smashes home from the edge of the box.

20.30 GOAL! Guiseley 0-1 Lincoln City

Theo Robinson puts the away side in front with a sublime curling shot into the top corner. All to do for Guiseley now if they want an FA Cup first round place.

20.25 POST! Richard Sutcliffe on Twitter: "Let-off for Leeds as Jacobs fires against the post after being set up by Grigg. 1-0, 39 mins"

20.24 GOAL! Birmingham City 2-1 Rotherham United - Lucas Jutkiewicz 34

Minutes after equalising, Rotherham let Jutkiewicz get his second of the game. He beats his marker to nod home a cross from the right

20.23 GOAL! Bradford City 1-0 Southend United - Mark McNulty 36

McNulty latches on to Vuckic's through ball and slots superbly past Oxley.

20.20 GOAL! Birmingham City 1-1 Rotherham United - Danny Ward, 31

The basement boys are level at St Andrews. Neat play from Greg Halford finds Danny Ward, who finds the finish.

20.17 GOAL! Leeds United 1-0 Wigan Athletic - Chris Wood, 30

Richard Sutcliffe on Twitter: "Superb finish from Chris Wood, who chests down Sacko cross before firing into corner of net. Burn made a hash of tackle on Sacko."

20.11 Leon Wobschall on Twitter:Close for #nufc. Gayle acrobatically hooks over from Ritchie cross 0-0 23

20.04 GOAL! Birmingham City 1-0 Rotherham United (Jutkiewicz) More misery for the Championship's bottom side. Alan Stubbs' side fall behind early to Lucas Jutkiewicz's powerful effort.

19.58 Still no goals to report. A baron first 10 minutes, which is so surprising following a goal glut on Saturday. Barnsley come close to taking the lead at Oakwell as Hourihane volleys narrowly wide.

19.54 Leon Wobschall on Twitter: "Quiet start at Oakwell. Massive #nufc travelling support."

19.52 No early goals to report across Yorkshire although Bradford City have come close to snatching the lead against Southend. Kilgallon inches away from connecting to McArdle's flick on at a corner.

19.45 We are getting underway across all our games. Leeds the first, Barnsley soon after.

TEAM NEWS AND FORM GUIDE

Barnsley v Newcastle

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, Jackson, Bree, Kent, Hourihane, Morsy, Hammill, Watkins, Winnall.

Subs: Bird, Lee, Townsend, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams, MacDonald.

Newcastle: Darlow, Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran, Gayle.

Subs: Colback, Lazaar, Perez, Yedlin, Sels, Atsu, Mitrovic.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Birmingham v Rotherham

Birmingham: Legzdins, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Maghoma, Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Robinson, Fabbrini, Wiggins, Adams, Brown, Stewart, Kuszczak.

Rotherham: Camp, Kelly, Kelvin Wilson, Ball, Fisher, Vaulks, Taylor, Frecklington, Forster-Caskey, Brown, Ward.

Subs: Mattock, Forde, Price, Halford, Blackstock, Allan, Newell.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Leeds v Wigan

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, O'Kane, Phillips, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood.

Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Silvestri, Grimes, Vieira, Mowatt, Coyle.

Wigan: Bogdan, Perkins, Buxton, Burn, Warnock, Power, MacDonald, Powell, Byrne, Grigg, Jacobs.

Subs: Gomez, Garbutt, Morgan, Davies, Jaaskelainen, Le Fondre, Wildschut.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Bradford v Southend

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Marshall, McNulty, Law, Cullen, McArdle, Vuckic.

Subs: Nathan Clarke, Dieng, Hanson, Billy Clarke, Hiwula, Sattelmaier, Morais.

Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Ferdinand, Thompson, Coker, Atkinson, Leonard, Wordsworth, McLaughlin, Cox, Ranger.

Subs: White, Mooney, Fortune, King, McGlashan, Ted Smith, Inniss.

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland)

Guiseley v Lincoln City

Guiseley: Daniel Atkinson, Brown, Lawlor, Hatfield, Boyes, Rankine, Clee, Williams, Purver, Walton, Rob Atkinson.

Subs: Dickinson, Lowe, Johnson, Palmer, Preston, Cassidy, Hylton.

Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Rhead, Hawkridge, Andersen, Beevers, Raggett, Woodyard, Robinson.

Subs: Walker, Muldoon, Power, Fixter, McMenemy, McCombe, Luke Anderson.

