Tuesday Night Football: Latest updates from Barnsley v Newcastle United, Leeds United, Rotherham, Bradford City and more

Buckle up for another fascinating night of Football League action with three of Yorkshire's Championship sides in action.
Barnsley take on Championship title favourites Newcastle United at Oakwell, Leeds welcome another recent Premier League side in Wigan Athletic and bottom of the table Rotherham United head to Birmingham City. There's also matches in League One for Sheffield United and Bradford City and Guiseley's FA Cup replay. Stay tuned to all the goal updates and use the links on this page to click around The Yorkshire Post website.
Meanwhile, Leeds United's four-game winning run came to an end while Barnsley nicked a point late on against Aston Villa. Recap all the night's events with our handy guide.
TUESDAY'S ACTION
Championship
Barnsley 0-0 Newcastle United - In-Play Stats
Birmingham City 0-0 Rotherham United - In-Play Stats
Leeds United 0-0 Wigan Athletic - In-Play Stats
League One
Bradford City 0-0 Southend United - In-Play Stats
Shrewsbury Town 0-0 Sheffield United - In-Play Stats
FA Cup replay
Guiseley 0-0 Lincoln City
MATCH UPDATES
19.58 Still no goals to report. A baron first 10 minutes, which is so surprising following a goal glut on Saturday. Barnsley come close to taking the lead at Oakwell as Hourihane volleys narrowly wide.
19.54 Leon Wobschall on Twitter: "Quiet start at Oakwell. Massive #nufc travelling support."
19.52 No early goals to report across Yorkshire although Bradford City have come close to snatching the lead against Southend. Kilgallon inches away from connecting to McArdle's flick on at a corner.
19.45 We are getting underway across all our games. Leeds the first, Barnsley soon after.
TEAM NEWS AND FORM GUIDE
Barnsley v Newcastle
Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, Jackson, Bree, Kent, Hourihane, Morsy, Hammill, Watkins, Winnall.
Subs: Bird, Lee, Townsend, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams, MacDonald.
Newcastle: Darlow, Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran, Gayle.
Subs: Colback, Lazaar, Perez, Yedlin, Sels, Atsu, Mitrovic.
Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)
Birmingham v Rotherham
Birmingham: Legzdins, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Maghoma, Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.
Subs: Robinson, Fabbrini, Wiggins, Adams, Brown, Stewart, Kuszczak.
Rotherham: Camp, Kelly, Kelvin Wilson, Ball, Fisher, Vaulks, Taylor, Frecklington, Forster-Caskey, Brown, Ward.
Subs: Mattock, Forde, Price, Halford, Blackstock, Allan, Newell.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)
Leeds v Wigan
Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, O'Kane, Phillips, Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood.
Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Silvestri, Grimes, Vieira, Mowatt, Coyle.
Wigan: Bogdan, Perkins, Buxton, Burn, Warnock, Power, MacDonald, Powell, Byrne, Grigg, Jacobs.
Subs: Gomez, Garbutt, Morgan, Davies, Jaaskelainen, Le Fondre, Wildschut.
Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)
Bradford v Southend
Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Marshall, McNulty, Law, Cullen, McArdle, Vuckic.
Subs: Nathan Clarke, Dieng, Hanson, Billy Clarke, Hiwula, Sattelmaier, Morais.
Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Ferdinand, Thompson, Coker, Atkinson, Leonard, Wordsworth, McLaughlin, Cox, Ranger.
Subs: White, Mooney, Fortune, King, McGlashan, Ted Smith, Inniss.
Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland)
Guiseley v Lincoln City
Guiseley: Daniel Atkinson, Brown, Lawlor, Hatfield, Boyes, Rankine, Clee, Williams, Purver, Walton, Rob Atkinson.
Subs: Dickinson, Lowe, Johnson, Palmer, Preston, Cassidy, Hylton.
Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Rhead, Hawkridge, Andersen, Beevers, Raggett, Woodyard, Robinson.
Subs: Walker, Muldoon, Power, Fixter, McMenemy, McCombe, Luke Anderson.
ALL THE STATS
Use The Yorkshire Post's new Fixtures and Results service to trawl through various stats from Saturday's games.
