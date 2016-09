A DERBY, a couple of Roses games and a fair bit more besides.. Do not let it be said that the midweek fare on offer for Yorkshire’s teams is of the run-of-the-mill variety this evening.

All eight of Yorkshire’s EFL teams are in action this evening, with the marquee game seeing Huddersfield Town welcome Rotherham United in an all-Yorkshire affair, with Aston Villa’s visit to Oakwell being not too far behind. Here are five midweek crackers ...