TV beckons for Leeds United and Hull City on opening weekend of 2017-18 season

HULL CITY and Leeds United have been handed juicy televised opening weekend fixtures following the unveiling of the EFL fixture list for the new 2017-18 season.

The Tigers have been handed an intriguing opener at Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on Saturday, August 5 (5.30pm), with the Sky cameras to be there to screen Bruce’s first reunion with Hull after his departure last summer.

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa will host his former club Hull City on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

TV cameras will also screen Leeds’ opening weekend encounter, which for a second successive season will be on a Sunday away from home, with Thomas Christiansen starting out life as Whites head coach with a Roses encounter at newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, August 6 (4.30pm).

Another first-day game with plenty of resonance sees Barnsley also face a former manager in the shape of Lee Johnson, with the Reds visting Ashton Gate on August 5, while new Boro boss Garry Monk starts out life with a first-day trip to face Wolves at Molineux.

Sheffield United have been handed home opposition in their first Championship match since May 2011 at home to Brentford, while Sheffield Wednesday visit Preston, first up.

The high-profile Steel City derbies are scheduled for the autumn and winter, with the Blades’ first instalment of their much-anticipated renewal of hostilities with arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday taking place at Hillsborough on September 23, with the return staged at Bramall Lane on January 13.

The Blades, whose manager Chris Wilder is close to finalising a new deal, have won just once in their past eight outings with the Owls.

Meanwhile, another eagerly-awaited fixture will see Monk make his first return to Elland Road with Boro on November 18.

Some compelling White Rose matches dominate the scene in December, with Hull having been handed trips to Sheffield Wednesday on December 2 and Leeds United on December 23 - the same day as Boro call in at Hillsborough.

Another mouth-watering Yorkshire double header takes place on October 28 with Sheffield United visiting Elland Road for the first time since September 2010. On the same afternoon, Barnsley are scheduled to visit Sheffield Wednesday.

The reverse fixtures on February 10 see Leeds head to Bramall Lane and Wednesday go to Barnsley.

Doncaster Rovers’ first ever trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face rivals Rotherham United has been pencilled in for February 24. Rovers have not won in their past 11 meetings in Rotherham since 1985.