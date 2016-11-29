Two’s company: Years when Yorkshire have doubled up in the League Cup quarter-finals ...

FOR THE third time in five seasons, at least two Yorkshire teams will line up in the last eight of the League Cup with Leeds United and Hull City preparing themselves for what they hope will be fateful nights of destiny tonight.

Two White Rose sides have made it through to the quarter-finals of the League Cup in its various guises - now the EFL Cup - on TEN previous occasions. In three of those campaigns – 2015-16, 2012-13 and 1961-62 – three have made it through to the last eight. Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a historical rewind. Enjoy.