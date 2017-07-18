United boss delighted as quartet agree new contracts

CHRIS WILDER believes four of Sheffield United’s promotion winning heroes extending their contracts is a “huge boost” ahead of the new season.

Captain Billy Sharp has signed a new two-year contract along with Chris Basham and Paul Coutts, while Kieron Freeman has committed his future to Bramall Lane until 2020.

All four helped the Blades end their six-year stay in League One in record-breaking fashion as United racked up 100 points to lift the title.

“It is a huge boost,” said Wilder before last night’s friendly at Chesterfield. “Supporters and media always want to know about new signings coming in to improve the group, but to get these boys to tie their immediate futures to the club is fantastic.

“I am delighted they see their football at this club going forward. We have all got a point to prove going into the Championship and we feel all these boys can compete at that level. That is why we offered them improved terms and good length contracts.”

Sharp proved to be the club’s talisman last term with 30 league goals, while Coutts, Freeman and Basham all made 40-plus appearances as United went up in style.

Wilder added: “The four of them were at the heartbeat of what happened last season and we have always said we would reward those who produce the goods for us. I am loyal, but not sentimental.”

As the Blades were securing the future of four key players, Championship rivals Leeds United were last night closing in on an eighth addition of the summer with Everton defender Matthew Pennington set to join on loan.

The 22-year-old – a product of the Goodison Park Academy – is expected to complete a deal to move to West Yorkshire for the 2017-18 campaign.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his defence since taking charge last month.

The United chief has just two recognised central defenders in his squad and one of those, Pontus Jansson, is suspended for the opening two games after collecting 15 bookings last term.

Pennington, linked with a possible loan move to Hull City earlier this week, has made eight appearances for Everton and netted against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last term.

He has previously had loan spells with Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall.