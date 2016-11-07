Ups and downs: FIVE talking points from Yorkshire’s latest footballing weekend

IF THERE is one phrase which perhaps best sums up the weekend for Yorkshire football supporters, it is feast or famine. The harvest saw head-turning victories recorded by Hull City and Leeds United, with Middlesbrough also producing a coupon busting result - with Sheffield United also treating themselves to a bountiful goals spree.

On the flip side of the coin, it is probably best to gloss over developments for a number of teams, most notably Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers who endured a weekend to forget. Here are five observations from the weekend that was.