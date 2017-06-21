Video - Analysis: Key fixtures for Yorkshire’s clubs during the 2017-18 Football League season

YORKSHIRE’s nine Football League clubs found out earlier today which teams they will be playing and when during the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

With six of our clubs pitting their wits against each other in the Championship and three more doing battle for promotion in League One, there is an abundance of White Rose encounters to get excited about.

The Steel City derby is just one to look out for - twice - during the course of the 2017-18 campaign

After studying the fixture lists for all of our clubs, The YP’s football writer Leon Wobschall highlights a number of encounters involving our clubs that will attract huge interest.

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

