Warne is looking to unearth some ‘little jewels’

PAUL WARNE has acknowledged that Rotherham United are likely to have to take a chance on some unproven talent at Championship level in their quest to make significant transfer headway.

The caretaker chief has the green light to bring in some new recruits to help galvanise the Championship’s bottom club with time rapidly running out in their quest to perform a second successive ‘Great Escape’ act.

Activity has already seen Dominic Ball leave the club to join Peterborough United on loan and more departures are likely, with speculation continuing regarding the future of top-scorer Danny Ward, the subject of rival Championship interest with his deal expiring this summer.

On the incoming front, Warne is particularly keen to inject some pace into the Millers ranks, while also accepting his limitations in the January market.

Despite being a newcomer to management, Warne is pragmatic enough to realise that a club in Rotherham’s position are unlikely to attract a Championship ‘A-lister’, with the interim chief conscious of his need to unearth a gem or two from elsewhere.

A raid on the lower leagues remains a possibility, alongside possible moves for young players on the periphery at Championship clubs or higher.

One player already linked with the Millers is prolific Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle, who has scored 18 times for the Mariners in 2016-17, with the 24-year-old being monitored by a number of clubs.

Warne, who has refused to comment on specific targets, said: “I am not going to get a finished article but, realistically, the targets I get must have something and must have something missing. That is the same with all clubs, but if he was the finished article, he’d be at Manchester United.

“So I have to accept the fact that a player maybe has not played for a little bit of time or has been injured or maybe he’s out of favour as he’s a bit of a rough diamond.

“I appreciate that but we are trying to get players who are good for Rotherham for the short and long term. It is hard and difficult.

“I am also hoping that QPR and Blackburn don’t go out and sign significantly better players and improve. They are in the same predicament as us and are aiming for the same players. We have to dig deep to find little jewels.”