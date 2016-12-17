Warne proud of Rotherham United despite penalty heartache at Sheffield Wednesday

Rotherham caretaker manager Paul Warne was left scratching his head at the performance of referee Tim Robinson after his side fell to a late 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Millers were on course to earn just a second away point of the season and extend their 35-year unbeaten run at Hillsborough until Robinson pointed to the spot in injury time, sending Richard Wood off for a foul on Lucas Joao.

Steven Fletcher converted to earn Wednesday a fourth win in five games, but it was Robinson who was the centre of attention, having also ruled out a Rotherham goal in the first half for a foul by Tom Adeyemi that few others, if anyone at all, saw.

Warne said: "My honest opinion is the penalty is a penalty, there is contact from Woody on the player, it is minimal contact.

"It was more a case of the player winning the penalty. Would I be happy if my striker did that in the 93rd minute to win the game? Yes I would.

"But I don't know how that is a sending off, I am going to speak to him about that. I thought the rules had changed with the double jeopardy.

RELIEVED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal

"For the goal, I've watched it back numerous times and I cannot see where the foul is, I can't even see where it might have been. I will go and speak to the referee and he will tell me something I didn't see.

"This game is a big deal for us and it is a big deal for my players. If we have scored a good goal going into the break 1-0 it could have been a different story. I don't understand what he has seen. It seems harsh on us.

"To lose at such a late stage is bitter pill to swallow, but I will still go home pretty proud. We couldn't give any more.

Wednesday had struggled to break down a resolute Rotherham defence and were restricted to half-chances, the best of which fell to Fletcher.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal was pleased to get the job done.

"We are very happy with the score, when I talked before the game I said we knew this game would be tough," he said. "It was not an easy game, it was a local derby and Rotherham had a lot to play for.

"It has been a long time since we beat Rotherham here, and these sort of things make the head, it is not easy to break the wall and it is not easy to break the walls Rotherham created near the area.

"The players had a very good attitude. We broke a wall that Rotherham put up and we don't win a lot of those games so I am very happy.

"We never know in this competition whether it will be easier playing the bottom of the league or the top of the league. Rotherham caused us a lot of problems. It's not easy to break teams down."

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport