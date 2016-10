LEEDS UNITED held off a late Barnsley fightback to make it four home wins in a row with a 2-1 victory in a pulsating Yorkshire derby.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley gave Leeds a first-half lead which was doubled by Pablo Hernandez just after the break.

Charlie Taylor’s own goal gave Barnsley hope but Leeds held on to move level on points with their rivals in the Sky Bet Championship table.

